* Tighter credit forcing mills to cut ore inventory - CBA
* Modest gains in Dalian iron ore
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Nov 23 Shanghai steel futures fell more
than 3 percent to an all-time low on Monday amid poor demand and
tighter credit, which is forcing many producers to reduce their
inventory of raw material iron ore.
Low profitability has cut the utilisation rate among Chinese
steel mills and that will "worsen oversupply of iron ore," said
Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.
In Tangshan in China's top steel producing Hebei province,
utilisation rate stood at 81 percent, the lowest since 2009, she
said.
Rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
fell as far as 1,649 yuan ($258) a tonne, the lowest
for a most-active contract since the bourse launched rebar
futures in 2009. It closed down 2.5 percent at 1,659 yuan.
Stocks of iron ore at China's ports stood at 86.1 million
tonnes on Friday, down 450,000 tonnes from the previous week
when it reached its highest since May, according to data tracked
by industry consultancy SteelHome. SH-TOT-IRONINV
Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said
"tighter credit is also forcing many steel mills to adjust to
lower inventory levels."
As China's steel output drops, it could "potentially dampen
any significant restocking cycle," Dhar said in a note.
China's steel production dropped 2.2 percent in
January-October as consumption shrank nearly 6 percent during
the period due to a slowing economy.
Spot iron ore lost more than 5 percent last week, its
steepest such decline in five weeks, as the raw material came
close to its lowest level since July amid a global glut and
faltering Chinese demand.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.2 percent to $45 a tonne, according to
The Steel Index (TSI). It was less than a dollar above July's
$44.10, the lowest ever since TSI began assessing prices in
2008.
Slower coal and iron ore demand from China have battered the
dry bulk shipping sector whose slump is set to extend well into
next year.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0702 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1659 -43.00 -2.53
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 335 +1.50 +0.45
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 41.75 -0.52 -1.23
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 45 -0.10 -0.22
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 44.91 -0.53 -1.17
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3876 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Sunil Nair)