* Shanghai rebar hovers near record low
* Dalian iron ore falls more than 1 pct
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Nov 24 Shanghai steel futures languished
near a record low on Tuesday amid cooling Chinese demand,
putting more pressure on raw material iron ore that is only a
tad off a seven-year trough.
A global glut of iron ore at a time of shrinking steel
demand in top market China has caused prices to fall 38 percent
this year, on course for a third consecutive annual decline.
This has led to deep cost cuts for iron ore producers, both
big and small, including mid-cap Australian miner BC Iron
which incurred a net loss of A$158.5 million ($114.07
million) in the year to June.
"Given the price of iron ore, reality needed to be addressed
and acted upon. There was no point in building a current and
future strategy on hope," BC Iron Chairman Anthony Kiernan said
at the company's shareholders' meeting on Tuesday.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.8 percent to $44.20 a tonne on Monday,
according to The Steel Index (TSI).
That was only 10 cents above this year's low reached in July
which was the lowest ever for the spot benchmark since TSI began
compiling data in late 2008.
Based on annual pricing that preceded the current spot-based
system, July's $44.10 was the lowest since 2005, according to
data compiled by Goldman Sachs.
"Sentiment in the spot iron ore market was negative, with
talk of rising output at iron ore miners flooding the market as
steel mills start to shut production," TSI said in a note.
China's steel output dropped 2.2 percent in January-October,
while demand fell nearly 6 percent during the period.
The bleak market has also forced closures among many of
China's steel producers that have been hit by losses as the
world's No. 2 economy heads for its slowest growth in 25 years.
Rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
hit a low of 1,652 yuan a tonne, near Monday's bottom
of 1,649 yuan which was the lowest for a most-traded rebar
contract since its 2009 launch. It was down 0.6 percent at 1,660
yuan by 0250 GMT.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, May iron ore fell
1.3 percent to 299 yuan a tonne.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0252 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1660 -10.00 -0.60
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 338 +2.50 +0.75
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 42.6 +0.18 +0.42
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 44.2 -0.80 -1.78
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 44.75 -0.16 -0.36
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 1.3895 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)