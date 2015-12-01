* Shanghai rebar falls to fresh all-time low
* Spot iron ore at 10-year low, has lost 40 pct this year
* China official factory PMI at 3-year low
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Dec 1 Iron ore futures in China and
Singapore fell further on Tuesday as Shanghai rebar sank to a
record low on poor demand, putting more pressure on spot iron
ore prices that have tumbled to their lowest in a decade.
Stocks of the steelmaking raw material at China's ports
climbed to 87.65 million tonnes on Nov. 27, the highest since
May, data tracked by industry consultancy SteelHome showed.
SH-TOT-IRONINV
The port inventory has risen more than 10 percent since
June, reflecting slow demand from Chinese steel producers, many
of whom have been curbing production as falling demand widens
their losses.
"A stabilisation in China's steel prices remains the key to
sentiment for iron ore but the industry needs to cut output for
this to occur," ANZ said in a note.
Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
was down 0.5 percent at 294.50 yuan ($46) a tonne by
0231 GMT, after touching a near five-month low of 290.50 yuan.
January iron ore on the Singapore Exchange slipped 0.2
percent to $39.35 per tonne.
The price of rebar, a construction steel product, lost more
ground, with the most-traded May contract touching an
all-time low of 1,618 yuan a tonne on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange.
China's steel consumption has been hit by a slowing economy.
Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted for a
fourth straight month to a three-year low, a government survey
showed, adding to signs of persistent economic sluggishness
despite a flurry of stimulus measures.
Steel production in China, which accounts for about half of
global output, will contract by an annual average of 1.4 percent
between this year and 2019, Fitch Ratings' BMI Research said,
citing a slowdown in Chinese fixed-asset investment.
"Excess capacity will decrease as existing steel mills that
are unable to afford the capital costs to upgrade non-compliant
mills to meet emission controls, resource efficiency and safety
standards will close," BMI said in a report.
China's steel consumption shrank last year for the first
time in more than 30 years and BMI expects the decline to
continue through 2019.
That bodes ill for iron ore with the spot price dropping
below $43 a tonne on Monday. Iron ore for immediate delivery to
China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.6 percent to $42.80 a
tonne, the lowest on record at The Steel Index which began
assessing prices in 2008.
Based on annual pricing that preceded the current spot-based
system, it was the lowest since 2005, according to data compiled
by Goldman Sachs.
Iron ore has lost almost 40 percent this year, on course for
a third annual decline.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0231 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1636 -1.00 -0.06
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 294.5 -1.50 -0.51
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 39.35 -0.08 -0.20
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 42.8 -0.70 -1.61
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 42.97 -1.53 -3.44
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3980 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry)