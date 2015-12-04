* Iron ore lost more than 7 pct so far this week
* Most-traded Dalian iron ore touches all-time low
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Dec 4 Iron ore is set to finish the week
with its steepest loss in five months as falling Chinese steel
demand widened a global glut.
More steel mills in China's Shanxi province have halted
production due to shrinking demand and cash shortage, industry
consultancy Custeel said.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.7 percent to $40.30 a tonne on
Thursday, the lowest ever recorded by price assessor The Steel
Index, which began compiling data in 2008.
Prior to TSI's records and ahead of the spot-based system
that followed the annual pricing era, it was the weakest since
2005, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs.
Iron ore has fallen 7.4 percent for the week so far, its
biggest since declining almost 8 percent in early July.
Bids were scarce in a market swamped with offers for cargoes
from both traders and miners hoping to sell before prices fall
further, traders said.
Price have dropped sharply "but mills want cheaper prices,"
said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
With the sustained fall in steel prices and slowing demand,
"steel production is expected to fall further, so iron ore
demand will keep weakening," the China Iron and Steel
Association said in a report.
Rebar, a construction steel product, hit a record low of
1,618 yuan ($253) a tonne on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
this week. It was down 0.3 percent at 1,644 yuan by
0239 GMT.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-traded May iron
ore was off 2.1 percent at 287 yuan per tonne after
touching an all-time low of 284 yuan.
The recent steep fall in freight rates for key iron ore
routes suggests that "any normal season pickup in restocking
activity by Chinese buyers may have already come to an end," ANZ
said in a note.
Andrew Mackenzie, chief executive of top global miner BHP
Billiton , said on Thursday that the only way to
compete in a world where there was ample capacity to meet the
needs of countries like China was to keep cutting costs which
means prices will keep coming down.
"That is the spirit of competition that we play in," he
said.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0239 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1644 -5.00 -0.30
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 287 -6.00 -2.05
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 36.65 -0.18 -0.49
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 40.3 -0.30 -0.74
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 40.75 -0.38 -0.92
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3942 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry)