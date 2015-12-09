* China cuts export taxes on steel billet, pig iron
* Spot iron ore stuck below $40/tonne
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Dec 9 Dalian iron ore futures fell to
near a record low on Wednesday, reflecting sustained pressure on
the raw material amid waning steel demand in top consumer China.
China cut export taxes on steel billet and pig iron as
Beijing aims to lift shipments of surplus steel output as
domestic demand shrinks. The country's steel exports topped 100
million tonnes in January-November, the first time ever.
Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
was down 0.4 percent at 288 yuan ($45) a tonne by
midday after falling as far as 285 yuan. The most-traded
contract touched an all-time low of 284 yuan on Dec. 4.
Gaps between bids and offers for spot iron ore cargoes in
China remained wide, traders said, suggesting buyers were in no
rush with no recovery in sight for steel prices that have
similarly plumbed record lows.
Falling Chinese steel demand has forced many producers to
reduce production or shut for good, limiting appetite for iron
ore and inflating stocks of imported ore at China's ports to
their highest since May at nearly 90 million tonnes.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.3 percent to $38.80 a tonne on Tuesday,
according to The Steel Index (TSI).
It was the lowest on record by TSI since it began collecting
data in 2008. Under the annual pricing regime that preceded the
spot-based system, it was the lowest since 2005, based on data
compiled by Goldman Sachs.
"With steel markets weakening further and a lack of response
from producers, the risks remain skewed to the downside," ANZ
said in a note on the price outlook for iron ore.
Among industrial commodities pummeled by China's economic
slowdown, iron ore has lost almost 46 percent this year, after
falling by about the same magnitude in all of 2014.
The price of rebar, a construction steel product, was up 0.2
percent at 1,659 yuan a tonne on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
, not far above a record low of 1,618 yuan touched on
Dec. 1.
China said it will reduce the export tax on steel billet, a
semi-finished steel product, to 20 percent from 25 percent from
Jan. 1 next year. It will also cut the export tax on pig iron.
The move suggests China is looking to increase steel sales
overseas to cope with a weak domestic market. But analysts say
the tax cut might not have a significant impact given the modest
volumes of billet and pig iron shipments.
In January-October, China exported 141,659 tonnes of pig
iron and 5,367 tonnes of steel billet, said Kevin Bai, analyst
at CRU in Beijing.
"But it seems like the government is doing something on
export policy," said Bai, citing the growing pressure from
overseas markets to impose anti-dumping measures against Chinese
steel exports that could reduce shipments.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0419 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1659 +4.00 +0.24
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 288 -1.00 -0.35
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 38.8 -0.10 -0.26
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 38.65 -0.41 -1.05
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.4245 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)