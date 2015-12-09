* China cuts export taxes on steel billet, pig iron * Spot iron ore stuck below $40/tonne * Roy Hill cargo to depart Port Hedland this week (Adds Roy Hill shipment, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, Dec 9 Dalian iron ore futures fell to near a record low on Wednesday, reflecting sustained pressure on the raw material amid waning steel demand in top consumer China. China cut export taxes on steel billet and pig iron as Beijing aims to lift shipments of surplus steel output with domestic demand shrinking. The country's steel exports topped 100 million tonnes in January-November, the first time ever. Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down 0.7 percent at 287 yuan ($45) a tonne after falling as far as 285 yuan. The most-traded contract touched an all-time low of 284 yuan on Dec. 4. Gaps between bids and offers for spot iron ore cargoes in China remained wide, traders said, suggesting buyers were in no rush with no recovery in sight for steel prices that have similarly plumbed record lows. Falling Chinese steel demand has forced many producers to reduce production or shut for good, limiting appetite for iron ore and inflating stocks of imported ore at China's ports to their highest since May at nearly 90 million tonnes. SH-TOT-IRONINV Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.3 percent to $38.80 a tonne on Tuesday, according to The Steel Index (TSI). It was the lowest on record by TSI since it began collecting data in 2008. Under the annual pricing regime that preceded the spot-based system, it was the lowest since 2005, based on data compiled by Goldman Sachs. "With steel markets weakening further and a lack of response from producers, the risks remain skewed to the downside," ANZ said in a note on the price outlook for iron ore. The first iron ore cargo from Australia's Roy Hill mine, controlled by Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart, has been loaded and will depart Port Hedland later this week, following a series of delays caused by safety and commissioning issues, mine operator Roy Hill Pty Ltd said. EXPORT TAX Among industrial commodities pummelled by China's economic slowdown, iron ore has lost almost 46 percent this year, after falling by about the same magnitude in all of 2014. Rebar, a construction steel product, closed nearly flat at 1,656 yuan a tonne on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, not far above a record low of 1,618 yuan touched on Dec. 1. China said it will reduce the export tax on steel billet, a semi-finished steel product, to 20 percent from 25 percent from Jan. 1 next year. It will also cut the export tax on pig iron. The move suggests China is looking to increase steel sales overseas to cope with a weak domestic market. But analysts say the tax cut might not have a significant impact given the modest volumes of billet and pig iron shipments. In January-October, China exported 141,659 tonnes of pig iron and 5,367 tonnes of steel billet, said Kevin Bai, analyst at CRU in Beijing. "But it seems like the government is doing something on export policy," said Bai, citing the growing pressure from overseas markets to impose anti-dumping measures against Chinese steel exports that could reduce shipments. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0753 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY6 1656 +1.00 +0.06 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 287 -2.00 -0.69 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 39.1 +0.18 +0.46 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 38.8 -0.10 -0.26 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 38.65 -0.41 -1.05 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.4246 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Additional reporting by Jim Regan in Sydney; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sunil Nair)