* Shanghai rebar languishes near all-time low
* Spot iron ore at decade-low amid global glut
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Dec 10 Iron ore futures in China dropped
to their weakest on record on Thursday amid expectations falling
steel consumption in the world's biggest consumer could shut
more producers, cutting demand for the raw material.
Cash iron ore fell to a fresh decade-low at just above $38 a
tonne on Wednesday, bringing its year-to-date decline to more
than 46 percent, far more than crude oil and copper that are
similarly hit by oversupply.
The most-traded May iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange was down 1.1 percent at 284 yuan
($44) a tonne by midday. It touched 283 yuan earlier, the lowest
for a most-active contract since the bourse launched iron ore
futures in October 2013.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.3 percent to $38.30 a tonne on Wednesday,
according to The Steel Index, the lowest on its records since it
began collecting data in 2008.
Under the annual pricing system that preceded spot-based
pricing, it was the lowest since 2005, based on data compiled by
Goldman Sachs.
"The sentiment is still quite bearish," said a
Shanghai-based iron ore trader. "We're not seeing a lot of
bids."
More steel mills in China could close in the next few
months, he warned, with no sign that demand could pick up
anytime soon.
Some Chinese steel producers have either reduced output or
shut completely as consumption continued to shrink this year
after falling in 2014 for the first time in more than three
decades due to a slowing economy.
Amid a weak domestic market, China's steel exports topped
100 million tonnes for the first time this year as producers
shipped more surplus output overseas, many of them availing of
Beijing's tax rebates that help them outprice rivals.
"If China's steel product export growth slows due to trade
barriers, we could see a glut of steel in China push down
domestic steel prices, likely translating through to weaker iron
ore prices due to margin pressure," Commonwealth Bank of
Australia said in a note.
Construction-used rebar slipped 0.4 percent to 1,651 yuan a
tonne on the Shanghai Futures Exchange. It touched a
record low of 1,618 yuan a tonne on Dec. 1.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0338 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1651 -7.00 -0.42
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 284 -3.00 -1.05
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 36.26 -0.65 -1.76
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 38.3 -0.50 -1.29
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 39.08 +0.43 +1.11
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.4371 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)