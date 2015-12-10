* Shanghai rebar languishes near all-time low
* Spot iron ore at decade-low amid global glut
* Roy Hill makes first iron ore shipment
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Dec 10 Iron ore futures in China dropped
to their weakest on record on Thursday amid expectations
declining steel appetite in the world's biggest consumer could
shut more producers, cutting demand for the raw material.
Cash iron ore fell to a fresh decade-low at just above $38 a
tonne on Wednesday, bringing its year-to-date decline to more
than 46 percent, far more than crude oil and copper that have
been similarly hit by oversupply.
The most-traded May iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange closed down 1.1 percent at 284 yuan
($44) a tonne. It touched 282.50 yuan earlier, the lowest for a
most-active contract since the bourse launched iron ore futures
in October 2013.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.3 percent to $38.30 a tonne on Wednesday,
according to The Steel Index, the lowest on record since it
began collecting data in 2008.
Under the annual pricing system that preceded spot-based
pricing, it was the lowest since 2005, based on data compiled by
Goldman Sachs.
"The sentiment is still quite bearish," said a
Shanghai-based iron ore trader. "We're not seeing a lot of
bids."
More steel mills in China could close in the next few
months, he warned, with no sign that demand could pick up
anytime soon.
Some Chinese steel producers have either reduced output or
shut completely as consumption continued to shrink this year
after falling in 2014 for the first time in more than three
decades due to a slowing economy.
Amid a weak domestic market, China's steel exports topped
100 million tonnes for the first time this year as producers
shipped more surplus output overseas, many of them using tax
rebates to help them outprice rivals.
"If China's steel product export growth slows due to trade
barriers, we could see a glut of steel in China push down
domestic steel prices, likely translating through to weaker iron
ore prices due to margin pressure," Commonwealth Bank of
Australia said in a note.
Construction-used rebar slipped 0.6 percent to 1,648 yuan a
tonne on the Shanghai Futures Exchange. It touched a
record low of 1,618 yuan a tonne on Dec. 1.
Australia's Roy Hill mine shipped its first iron ore cargo
on Thursday, adding to global supply.
Roy Hill, with capacity to produce and ship 55 million
tonnes of high-grade iron ore annually, has secured long-term
purchase contracts from steel mills in Asia including those in
Japan for over 90 percent of the production, said mine partner
Marubeni Corp.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0711 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1648 -10.00 -0.60
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 284 -3.00 -1.05
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 36.18 -0.73 -1.98
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 38.3 -0.50 -1.29
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 39.08 +0.43 +1.11
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.4380 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)