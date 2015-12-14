* China steel output shrinks again in Nov, down 2.2 pct in
Jan-Nov
* Spot iron ore dropped to $37 on Friday, lowest under spot
system
* Iron ore stocks at China ports at seven-month high
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Dec 14 Iron ore futures in China and
Singapore edged higher on Monday after recent sharp losses
although the gains could be fleeting as investors remain
cautious toward raw material demand amid slowing Chinese steel
output.
Production of steel in China, which accounts for about half
the world's output, dropped last month 1.6 percent versus a year
ago, putting the January-November total down 2.2 percent to
738.4 million tonnes, according to data released on Saturday.
China's weak output of industrial commodities, including
coal, stands in contrast to the strength in the overall economy.
Factory production jumped to a five-month high and retail sales
roes the most this year, the government data showed on Saturday.
Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong, said
firm Chinese industrial production and fixed-asset investment in
November "pointed to signs of long-awaited stabilization."
Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
was up 1.8 percent at 290.50 yuan ($45) a tonne by
0314 GMT after touching a record low of 282.50 yuan last week.
On the Singapore Exchange, January iron ore rose 1
percent to $36.80 a tonne.
Rebar, a construction steel product, gained 0.8 percent at
1,664 yuan a tonne on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
after dropping to an all-time low of 1,618 yuan on Dec. 1.
Other industrial commodities traded in China also climbed,
including base metals, led by a more than 2 percent spike in
copper after a recent selloff.
Today's gains in prices are counter to the prevailing
negative sentiment in the market due to high iron ore
inventories and falling demand for steel in China. Some Chinese
producers have shut and more are seen going under with no
near-term recovery seen.
Stocks of imported iron ore at China's ports grew further to
90.45 million tonnes on Friday, the highest since May,
according to data tracked by consultancy SteelHome, reflecting
slow demand.
"The physical market is quite bad," said an iron ore trader
in Shanghai. "Steel sales are very poor and mills are
struggling. There is enough inventory at ports and mills have
credit issues because it's the end of the year and it's been a
very, very bad year."
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for shipment to China's
Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI slid 1.3 percent to $37 a tonne on
Friday, data compiled by The Steel Index (TSI).
It was the lowest recorded by TSI which began assessing
prices in 2008. Under the annual pricing system that preceded
TSI's records and spot pricing, it was the lowest since 2005.
The spot benchmark lost 6 percent last week, its eighth
decline in nine weeks.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0314 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1664 +13.00 +0.79
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 290.5 +5.00 +1.75
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 36.8 +0.37 +1.02
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 37 -0.50 -1.33
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 38.3 -0.22 -0.57
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.4587 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)