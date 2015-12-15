* Iron ore futures rise in tandem with Shanghai rebar, off highs * Spot iron ore rises after 11 sessions of declines By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, Dec 15 Iron ore futures rose for a third session running on Tuesday, propped up by a recovery in Chinese steel prices that had been hammered to record lows amid shrinking demand. The bounce in steel helped spot iron ore rebound on Monday after an 11-session slide that dragged the benchmark price to its lowest since at least 2008 at $37 a tonne. Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 1.6 percent at 293 yuan ($45) a tonne by 0318 GMT, after peaking at 298 yuan earlier. On the Singapore Exchange, January iron ore rose 1.1 percent to $37.60 a tonne. Wang Di, an analyst with CRU in Beijing, said gains may be due to technical factors, with prices having fallen sharply previously. "There's been no significant change in underlying demand for steel," said Wang. "I don't think these gains are going to be sustained." Winter is also curbing construction activity in China, further hitting steel consumption that continued to shrink this year after falling in 2014 for the first time in more than three decades. "Winter is traditionally the lowest season for construction, and it would be even worse this year," given the prolonged weakness in demand, said Wang. Rebar, used in construction, was last up 0.2 percent at 1,663 yuan a tonne on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, off an initial high of 1,686 yuan. The most-traded May rebar contract touched an all-time low of 1,618 yuan this month. There had been closures by Chinese steel plants this year as producers responded to weak demand and widening losses. "We believe the pace of closures in China's steel capacity will pick up during the upcoming six months, which will be a negative for short-term prices," ANZ Bank said in a note. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 1.4 percent to $37.50 a tonne on Monday, according to The Steel Index. Glut-hit iron ore has fallen more than 47 percent this year, exceeding what it lost in all of 2014. Australia, the world's top iron ore supplier, forecast its budget deficit would swell to A$37.4 billion ($27.17 billion) in the year to June as falling prices for key resource exports open a gaping hole in tax revenue. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0318 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY6 1663 +4.00 +0.24 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 293 +4.50 +1.56 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 37.6 +0.41 +1.10 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 37.5 +0.50 +1.35 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 39.06 +0.76 +1.98 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.4625 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 1.3763 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)