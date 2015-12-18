* Spot iron ore up 4 pct this week, but still below $40/T
* Firmer Chinese steel prices spur buying interest in ore
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Dec 18 Iron ore is heading for its first
weekly increase in five on Friday as Chinese buyers, encouraged
by some recovery in steel prices, sought cheap spot cargoes
after the market's long-drawn decline.
A meaningful, sustained recovery in the steelmaking
commodity, hit hard by a global glut and falling steel demand in
top market China, may be difficult to see in the near term,
analysts say, with low-cost supply bound to rise further.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for delivery to China's
Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.8 percent to $38.50 a tonne
on Thursday, according to The Steel Index (TSI), marking its
third day of gains out of four.
It touched $37 last week, the lowest level recorded by TSI
since it began compiling data in 2008.
Miners sold cargoes at slightly higher prices this week from
last as Chinese steel prices recovered a bit, said a
Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
Most of the cargoes are for delivery to China in January and
February, just before the Chinese New Year, suggesting some
mills were trying to lock in supply before the week-long
holiday.
"But I don't expect big restocking to happen. Most mills are
still losing money in the current market," the trader said.
Rebar, a construction steel product, was up 0.6 percent at
1,693 yuan ($261) a tonne on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
. The most-traded contract has rebounded nearly 5
percent from a record low reached on Dec. 1, but still below the
November high of 1,811 yuan.
"We believe any rally in the steel price will be short-lived
without an improvement in Chinese real-estate and infrastructure
demand," ANZ said in a note.
Iron ore futures also stretched recent gains on Friday, with
the most-active May contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
gaining 1 percent to 297 yuan a tonne, and prices on
the Singapore Exchange <0#SZZF:> also firmer.
There may be a meaningful recovery in iron ore prices
towards the end of 2016, said Sucden Financial analyst Kash
Kamal.
"While we expect some modest pickup from (current) levels
the demand outlook in China remains subdued and it's unlikely
that steel demand will recover to the levels we saw during the
boom years," he said.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0348 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1693 +10.00 +0.59
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 297 +3.00 +1.02
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 38.95 +0.48 +1.25
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 38.5 +0.30 +0.79
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 39.43 +0.25 +0.64
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.4829 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)