* Spot iron ore up 4 pct this week, but still below $40/T * Firmer Chinese steel prices spur buying interest in ore (Updates futures, adds link to poll) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, Dec 18 Iron ore is heading for its first weekly rise in five on Friday as Chinese buyers, encouraged by some recovery in steel prices, sought cheap spot cargoes after the market's long-drawn decline. A meaningful, sustained recovery in the steelmaking commodity, hit hard by a global glut and falling steel demand in top market China, may be difficult to see in the near term, analysts say, with low-cost supply bound to rise further. Iron ore prices are set to end down for a third straight year in 2015, with the rout seen stretching to next year and beyond, a Reuters poll showed. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.8 percent to $38.50 a tonne on Thursday, according to The Steel Index (TSI), marking its third day of gains out of four. It has risen 4 percent so far for the week. It touched $37 last week, the lowest level recorded by TSI since it began compiling data in 2008. Miners sold cargoes at slightly higher prices this week from last as Chinese steel prices recovered a bit, said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. Most of the cargoes are for delivery to China in January and February, just before the Chinese New Year, suggesting some mills were trying to lock in supply before the week-long holiday. "But I don't expect big restocking to happen. Most mills are still losing money in the current market," the trader said. Rebar, a construction steel product, closed up 1.7 percent at 1,712 yuan ($264) a tonne on the Shanghai Futures Exchange . The most-traded contract has rebounded nearly 6 percent from a record low reached on Dec. 1, but still below the November high of 1,811 yuan. "We believe any rally in the steel price will be short-lived without an improvement in Chinese real-estate and infrastructure demand," ANZ said in a note. Iron ore futures also stretched recent gains on Friday, with the most-active May contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange climbing 2.2 percent to 300.50 yuan a tonne, and prices on the Singapore Exchange <0#SZZF:> also firmer. There may be a meaningful recovery in iron ore prices towards the end of 2016, said Sucden Financial analyst Kash Kamal. "While we expect some modest pickup from (current) levels the demand outlook in China remains subdued and it's unlikely that steel demand will recover to the levels we saw during the boom years," he said. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0707 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY6 1712 +29.00 +1.72 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 300.5 +6.50 +2.21 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 39.15 +0.68 +1.77 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 38.5 +0.30 +0.79 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 39.43 +0.25 +0.64 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.4778 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)