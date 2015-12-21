* Iron ore futures climb as much as 4.5 pct
* Shanghai rebar hits one-month high
* China rebar stocks slip on production cuts
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Dec 21 Iron ore futures in China climbed
4 percent on Monday, backed by stronger steel prices as output
cuts slashed inventory of some steel products in the world's top
consumer, helping tighten the market.
Stocks of rebar, a steel product used in construction, stood
at 3.647 million tonnes at 28 major cities in China on Dec. 18,
down 0.8 percent from the previous week, according to data
tracked by industry consultancy SteelHome.
Production cuts by unprofitable Chinese steel mills and
forced shutdowns of plants in Beijing's smog fight helped rebar
prices rebound, said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities
in Hong Kong.
Lau said the next key focus would be China's unveiling of
its plan to speed up consolidation of its steel capacity, which
should be "positive catalysts for oversold steel (companies) who
are trading at less than half of book value."
The most-traded May rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
closed up 3.1 percent at 1,749 yuan ($270) a tonne,
after rising as far as 1,757 yuan earlier, its highest since
Nov. 17.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, May iron ore
ended 4 percent higher at 309.50 yuan per tonne. It rose as much
as 4.5 percent to 311 yuan, its loftiest since Nov. 26.
Whether steel prices sustain the gains may be key to iron
ore extending a rally. But traders doubt steel demand could pick
up strongly amid the winter lull in the construction sector.
"Spot steel prices have dropped a bit over the weekend in
Tangshan. Buying interest has decreased, which shows demand is
still slow," said a Shanghai-based trader.
Reflecting weak demand, Baoshan Iron and Steel,
China's biggest listed steelmaker, said it would keep prices of
its main products unchanged in January.
Baosteel is selling a 40 percent stake in a stainless steel
joint venture, Shanghai Krupp Stainless. The decision follows
the sale of a 55 percent stake in the venture by Finland's
Outokumpu in October, as Europe's largest stainless
steel company looked to reduce debt.
While steel stocks have dropped, inventory of imported iron
ore at China's ports rose further to 92.35 million tonnes on
Friday, the highest since early May, based on SteelHome data.
"We believe that port stocks can rise further due to weak
restocking demand by Chinese steel mills," ANZ Bank said in a
note.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for delivery to China's
Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI jumped 2.1 percent to $39.30 a tonne
on Friday, according to The Steel Index.
The spot price rose 6.2 percent last week, ending a
four-week slide that dragged it to $37, its lowest since at
least 2008.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0704 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1749 +53.00 +3.13
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 309.5 +12.00 +4.03
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 39.88 +0.43 +1.09
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 39.3 +0.80 +2.08
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 40.1 +0.67 +1.70
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.4790 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Joseph Radford)