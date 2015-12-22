* Dalian iron ore slips from three-week high
* Shanghai rebar comes off five-week peak
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Dec 22 Iron ore futures in China and
Singapore resumed their decline on Tuesday after recent gains,
underlining the market's fragile sentiment as steel prices
remained under pressure amid weak Chinese demand.
Shanghai steel futures came off five-week highs and iron ore
in Dalian dropped from Monday's three-week top. Singapore iron
ore futures slid nearly 3 percent.
"Unfortunately for the bulls, the overall supply remains
high," commodities broker Marex Spectron wrote in a note to
clients. "Demand is weak and may well get even weaker before we
see an improvement."
Construction activity in China continues to be weak and will
only change if lending conditions improve considerably, it said.
The most-traded May iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was down 0.5 percent at 304.50 yuan ($47) a
tonne by 0320 GMT. On the Singapore Exchange, January iron ore
fell 2.7 percent to $38.90 a tonne. Both benchmarks
have shed more than 16 percent in the past three months.
Construction-used rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
fell 0.9 percent to 1,722 yuan a tonne after peaking at
1,764 yuan earlier in the session, its loftiest since Nov. 16.
A global glut and shrinking Chinese steel demand have
pummeled iron ore prices, with the spot rate down 45 percent
this year, outpacing declines in oil and copper.
What will spur a recovery in iron ore would be "junior
miners getting out of business", said an iron ore trader in
Shanghai. "A lot of Chinese steel mills will also die out which
will reduce overall production," helping tighten the market, the
trader added.
Miners need to cut about 250 million tonnes of iron ore
capacity, or 18 percent of current supply, over the next three
years to balance the market, Goldman Sachs has said.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.3 percent to $39.40 a tonne on Monday,
according to the Steel Index (TSI).
It marked the fourth straight session of increase for the
spot benchmark which tumbled to $37 on Dec. 11, its lowest since
at least 2008.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0320 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1722 -15.00 -0.86
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 304.5 -1.50 -0.49
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 38.9 -1.08 -2.70
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 39.4 +0.10 +0.25
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 40.46 +0.36 +0.90
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.4769 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)