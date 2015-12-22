* Singapore iron ore falls nearly 2 pct
* Shanghai rebar comes off five-week peak
* Australia cuts 2016 iron ore price forecast to $40.40
(Adds Australia cutting iron ore forecast, updates prices)
MANILA, Dec 22 Iron ore futures in Singapore
dropped nearly 2 percent on Tuesday, resuming their decline
after recent gains and underlining the market's fragile
sentiment as steel prices remained under pressure amid weak
Chinese demand.
Shanghai steel futures came off five-week highs.
"Unfortunately for the bulls, the overall supply remains
high," commodities broker Marex Spectron wrote in a note to
clients. "Demand is weak and may well get even weaker before we
see an improvement."
Construction activity in China continues to be weak and will
only change if lending conditions improve considerably, it said.
The most-traded January iron ore on the Singapore Exchange
was down 1.9 percent at $39.22 a tonne by 0706 GMT,
after hitting $40 on Monday. May iron ore on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange closed 0.7 percent higher at 308
yuan ($48) a tonne. Both contracts have shed more than 16
percent in the past three months.
Construction-used rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
fell 0.4 percent to 1,731 yuan a tonne after peaking at
1,764 yuan earlier in the session, its loftiest since Nov. 16.
A global glut and shrinking Chinese steel demand have
pummeled iron ore prices, with the spot rate down 45 percent
this year, outpacing declines in oil and copper.
What will spur a recovery in iron ore would be "junior
miners getting out of business", said an iron ore trader in
Shanghai.
"A lot of Chinese steel mills will also die out which will
reduce overall production," helping tighten the market, the
trader added.
Miners need to cut about 250 million tonnes of iron ore
capacity, or 18 percent of current supply, over the next three
years to balance the market, Goldman Sachs has said.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.3 percent to $39.40 a tonne on Monday,
according to the Steel Index (TSI).
It marked the fourth straight session of increase for the
spot benchmark which tumbled to $37 on Dec. 11, its lowest since
at least 2008.
The world's top iron ore supplier, Australia, slashed its
price forecast for the commodity by nearly 20 percent to $40.40
a tonne for next year and warned that increased commodities
production would only partly offset a collapse in prices.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0706 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1731 -6.00 -0.35
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 308 +2.00 +0.65
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 39.22 -0.76 -1.90
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 39.4 +0.10 +0.25
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 40.46 +0.36 +0.90
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.4787 Chinese yuan)
