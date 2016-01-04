(Updates prices) By Ruby Lian SHANGHAI, Jan 4 Chinese rebar futures fell 0.7 percent on the first trading day of 2016 despite rising spot prices, with underlying demand still weak. Prices of billet, a semi-finished steel product that is considered an indicator for the market, rose 80 yuan to 1,600 yuan ($246) a tonne during the holidays. But gains have stalled on Monday, pressuring rebar prices, traders said. "Contracting supply and low inventories have pushed up rebar prices after steep declines, but the outlook remains gloomy as demand has not picked up," said a spot trader in Shanghai. Benchmark May rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the day at 1,777 yuan ($273.04) a tonne. China's large and medium-sized steel mills suffered losses of 53.1 billion yuan in the first eleven months of 2015, the China Iron and Steel Association was quoted by the Xinhua news agency as saying on Jan. 2. Iron ore, the key ingredient for steelmaking, gave up early gains as a global supply glut and shrinking demand in top consumer China is expected to weigh on the commodity in 2016. The most-active May iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dipped 0.9 percent to 321.5 yuan a tonne by Monday's close. Last Thursday, spot iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose to a one-month high of $42.90 a tonne to finish the year, according to The Steel Index (TSI). In 2015, spot iron ore slumped nearly 40 percent. TSI did not update prices during on New Year holiday. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY6 1777 -12.00 -0.67 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 321.5 -3.00 -0.92 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 43.57 +1.26 +2.98 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day