(Updates close prices)
SHANGHAI Jan 5 Chinese rebar futures fell on
Tuesday, under pressure from weak demand during winter in China,
the world's top consumer.
Benchmark May rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
dipped 0.45 percent to 1,789 yuan a tonne.
Analysts expected only fragile demand in the winter season
as construction activities in some northern regions have nearly
stalled, weighing on prices.
"The market tends to be slower at the year-end and we don't
see any strong pick-up in steel demand, so steel prices remain
under pressure," said Yu Yang, an analyst with Shenyin & Wanguo
Futures in Shanghai.
For iron ore, the most-traded May contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange inched up 0.3 percent to 324.5 yuan
a tonne. It hit an all-time low of 282.50 yuan last week.
Spot iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.5 percent of $43.10 a tonne on Monday, its
highest since Nov. 27, according to The Steel Index (TSI).
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Richard
Pullin and Anupama Dwivedi)