* Limited ore restocking seen ahead of Chinese New Year
* More Chinese mills may curb output, shut for long period
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Jan 11 Iron ore futures in China slid nearly 3 percent to a two-week low
on Monday, under pressure from expectations of further output cuts by steel producers reeling
from weak demand and tighter environmental controls.
The steelmaking commodity fell 40 percent last year, marking its third annual decline, as a
global glut overwhelmed a market hit by an economic slowdown in top consumer China.
There is unlikely to be a lot of restocking activity among Chinese mills ahead of the
week-long Lunar New Year break in February, traders said.
"We don't see iron ore demand picking up before the holidays. It may only improve by end of
February or beginning of March," said a Shanghai-based trader.
The most-traded May iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down
2.6 percent at 305.50 yuan ($46) a tonne, just off the day's trough of 305 yuan, its weakest
since Dec. 28.
China's northern Hebei province, which makes a quarter of the country's steel, has pledged
to cut steel output by 8 million tonnes this year in a bid to address overcapacity and air
pollution, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.
"People expect some small and medium-sized mills which are not environmentally qualified
would be forced to stop production for a long period of time," said the Shanghai trader.
To tackle overcapacity, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the government "will let businesses
compete against each other and let those unable to compete die out."
That could further curb demand for iron ore, with stocks of imported material at China's
ports near their highest level since last May at 93 million tonnes, based on data tracked by
industry consultancy SteelHome.
"Rising iron ore exports from key suppliers and declining demand is expected to weigh on
prices in the coming months," ANZ Bank said in a note.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.5 percent to
$41.50 a tonne on Friday, according to The Steel Index, ending the week down over 3 percent
after a three-week rally.
The commodity could fall below $30 in the next few months, according to a Reuters poll of
analysts in December, due to expectations of sustained strong supply from top producers
Australia and Brazil.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0701 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1758 -3.00 -0.17
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 305.5 -8.00 -2.55
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES FEB 37.95 -0.07 -0.18
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 41.5 -0.20 -0.48
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 42.13 -0.52 -1.22
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.5841 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and Biju Dwarakanath)