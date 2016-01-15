* Spot iron ore down 4.6 pct so far this week
MANILA, Jan 15 Spot iron ore is heading for its
second weekly decline, trading near its lowest level since at
least 2008, amid expectations slow steel demand in top consumer
China may lead to more production cutbacks, paring demand for
the raw material.
A recovery in Chinese steel futures on Friday from a
2-1/2-week low, which helped boost Dalian iron ore futures, is
seen as fleeting.
"We expect construction and infrastructure demand to remain
weak during winter, ahead of the Chinese New Year," said Wang
Di, analyst at CRU Group in Beijing, referring to the week-long
holiday in early February.
Citigroup expects Chinese steel demand to contract again
this year.
"Despite the rally in steel prices, Chinese steel margins
are not particularly strong and numerous mills continue to lose
money," the bank said in a report on Thursday.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
gained 0.8 percent to $39.60 a tonne on Thursday, according to
The Steel Index (TSI).
Despite Thursday's rise, the spot benchmark is down 4.6
percent for the week after earlier losses that pulled it back
below $40 a tonne. It touched $37 on Dec. 11, the lowest price
recorded by TSI since it began assessing prices in 2008.
The rebound in iron ore prices on Thursday was sentiment
driven, said ANZ.
"However, the overcapacity in the steel market and current
low prices is triggering a series of corporate credit
downgrades. As such, prices are likely to remain under pressure
in the near term," the investment bank said in a note.
But gains in ferrous futures may help spot iron ore prices
recover further on Friday and cut losses for the week. The
most-traded May iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
closed up 1.7 percent at 306.50 yuan ($46.53) a tonne,
off a session high of 311 yuan.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, construction steel product
rebar rose almost 2 percent to end at 1,778 yuan per
tonne.
"There has been no significant change in buying activities
which just (signals) some downside risk to iron ore prices,"
said CRU's Wang.
Sliding prices have hurt iron ore miners big and small and
No. 3 producer BHP Billiton also took a hit
from weaker energy prices.
BHP said it will write down the value its U.S. shale assets
by $7.2 billion on a bleak outlook for oil and gas prices,
cementing expectations it will be forced to cut its dividend for
the first time in over 25 years.
