* Supply glut pressures iron ore prices
* BHP sees no recovery in price for the raw material
* Steel prices drop on weak demand
(Updates close prices)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 Chinese iron ore futures
dropped on Wednesday after three days of gains, with worries
about oversupply of the raw material offsetting expectations
that steel mills could pick up production.
The most-traded iron ore futures, for May, on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange fell 1.7 percent to 314 yuan
($47.73) a tonne by close. They surged to a nearly two-week high
in the previous session.
"Steel mills' profitability has improved so it is likely
that production could pick up, but this is temporary and won't
change the overall iron ore oversupply condition. So prices are
volatile in the short term," said Wang Yilin, an analyst with
Sinosteel Futures in Beijing.
Iron ore prices tumbled to 282.5 yuan a tonne on Dec.10, the
lowest for a most-active contract since the bourse launched iron
ore futures in October 2013. The steep decline in the raw
material has eased steel mill losses.
BHP Billiton sees no recovery in iron ore
prices in the next few years, reinforcing bearish views on the
sector which has been slammed by oversupply at a time of slowing
growth in China, the biggest metals consumer.
The top global miner trimmed the full-year forecast for its
iron ore output by 10 million tonnes to 237 million tonnes.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
rose for a fourth day to a two-week high, edging up 0.5 percent
to $42.10 a tonne on Tuesday, according to The Steel Index.
Shanghai rebar futures also surrendered gains on Wednesday,
with the benchmark May contract closing down 0.5
percent at 1,818 yuan a tonne, as demand remains stagnant after
construction activity slowed in northern regions.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0700 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1818 -9.00 -0.49
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 314 -5.50 -1.72
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES FEB 40.14 -0.94 -2.29
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 42.1 +0.20 +0.48
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 42.78 +0.12 +0.28
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.5791 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)