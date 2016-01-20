* Supply glut pressures iron ore prices * BHP sees no recovery in price for the raw material * Steel prices drop on weak demand (Updates close prices) SHANGHAI, Jan 20 Chinese iron ore futures dropped on Wednesday after three days of gains, with worries about oversupply of the raw material offsetting expectations that steel mills could pick up production. The most-traded iron ore futures, for May, on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 1.7 percent to 314 yuan ($47.73) a tonne by close. They surged to a nearly two-week high in the previous session. "Steel mills' profitability has improved so it is likely that production could pick up, but this is temporary and won't change the overall iron ore oversupply condition. So prices are volatile in the short term," said Wang Yilin, an analyst with Sinosteel Futures in Beijing. Iron ore prices tumbled to 282.5 yuan a tonne on Dec.10, the lowest for a most-active contract since the bourse launched iron ore futures in October 2013. The steep decline in the raw material has eased steel mill losses. BHP Billiton sees no recovery in iron ore prices in the next few years, reinforcing bearish views on the sector which has been slammed by oversupply at a time of slowing growth in China, the biggest metals consumer. The top global miner trimmed the full-year forecast for its iron ore output by 10 million tonnes to 237 million tonnes. Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose for a fourth day to a two-week high, edging up 0.5 percent to $42.10 a tonne on Tuesday, according to The Steel Index. Shanghai rebar futures also surrendered gains on Wednesday, with the benchmark May contract closing down 0.5 percent at 1,818 yuan a tonne, as demand remains stagnant after construction activity slowed in northern regions. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY6 1818 -9.00 -0.49 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 314 -5.50 -1.72 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES FEB 40.14 -0.94 -2.29 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 42.1 +0.20 +0.48 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 42.78 +0.12 +0.28 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.5791 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)