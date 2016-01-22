* Iron ore futures hit over two-week high
* Vale cuts iron ore shipments after port operations halted
* Caution remains as weak demand, oversupply weigh
SHANGHAI, Jan 22 Chinese iron ore futures
rebounded more than 2 percent on Friday after Brazilian miner
Vale SA was ordered to suspend activities at Port of
Tubarão over pollution concerns, halting its ability to ship
more than a third of its output.
The world's largest iron ore exporter is facing increasing
pressure over its environmental record after a dam burst at a
mine run by its Samarco joint venture in October, killing at
least 17 people.
The supply disruption at the port has boosted prices of the
raw material and investors have raised long positions in iron
ore futures, but analysts and traders said a global surplus
still weighs on the commodity.
"This will definitely boost prices in the short term. Vale
has already cut shipments this month, and the port closure means
it will further reduce shipments," said Li Xiaodong, an analyst
with Zheshang Futures in Hangzhou.
"However, we'll have to see when Vale will be able to resume
operations," Li added.
Open interest on the May iron ore contract on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange has surged 133,348 lots to 1.56
million lots in morning trade, as investors took long bets, but
some expected the gains are vulnerable as oversupply and weak
demand keep weighing on the raw material.
"The rally may not be able to sustain for long, as demand
is fading before the Chinese New Year," said an iron ore trader
in the coastal Chinese city of Rizhao.
The most active Dalian iron ore futures for May delivery
surged to a session high of 324 yuan ($49.25) a tonne, highest
since Jan. 6. It was up 1.6 percent at 319 yuan by the midday
break.
February iron ore futures on the Singapore Exchange
surged 4.3 percent to $40.59 a tonne by 0332 GMT.
The benchmark May contract for rebar futures on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange traded about 1.2 percent higher at
1,834 yuan a tonne by midday.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
dropped 1.5 percent to $40.50 a tonne on Thursday, down for the
second straight session, according to The Steel Index.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0332 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1834 +21.00 +1.16
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 319 +5.00 +1.59
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES FEB 40.59 +1.69 +4.34
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 40.5 -0.60 -1.46
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 41.29 -0.32 -0.77
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.5782 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway)