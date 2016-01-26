* Iron ore, rebar futures inch up
* Outlook for iron ore remains gloomy
* Steel capacity cuts, demand pick-up support steel prices
SHANGHAI, Jan 26 Chinese iron ore futures inched
higher on Tuesday, but the rebound was likely to be curbed by
expectations that demand in the world's top consumer would slow
amid a supply glut.
China's government will cut crude steel capacity in the
world's biggest producer by 100-150 million tonnes, reinforcing
concerns over demand for iron ore, which has also been hit by
rising supplies from Australia and Brazil.
"Iron ore remains in a weak position due to large port
inventories and the government's resolution to cut steel
capacity," said Bai Jing, an analyst with Galaxy Futures in
Beijing.
The most-active May iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange traded up 0.5 percent at 317.5 yuan ($48.27)
a tonne by midday break. It earlier touched a one-week low of
310 yuan a tonne.
Brazil's Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore
exporter, may reopen its Tubarao port after a court-ordered
shutdown last week on pollution concerns, easing supply risks.
The port handles about a third of Vale's more than 300 million
tonnes of annual iron ore exports.
Separately, steel demand in China is expected to improve in
the second quarter when construction activity picks up, while
supplies keep contracting due to Beijing's fight against
overcapacity, giving a modest lift to prices.
"Steel output fell quickly as mills cut production amid
stagnant sales and shortage of cash flow, so we do not see any
downside risks; meanwhile, demand will pick up from the current
level, so the May contract looks relatively firm," Bai added.
The most-traded May rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
had edged up 0.2 percent to 1,845 yuan a tonne by the
midday break.
"Steel demand will surely be better than now due to seasonal
factors, so prices may rise after the Chinese new year holiday,"
said a trader with a Shanghai-based fund.
But steel prices are likely to remain volatile for now as
trading activity fades ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday that
falls in early February.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI inched down 0.5 percent to $41.10 a tonne on
Monday, according to The Steel Index.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0331 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1845 +4.00 +0.22
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 317.5 +1.50 +0.47
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES FEB 39.97 +0.44 +1.11
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 41.1 -0.20 -0.48
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 41.57 -0.63 -1.49
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.5782 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Additional reporting
by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Joseph Radford)