* Dalian iron ore off one-month high
* Little physical trading seen ahead of China holiday
* China Jan official manufacturing PMI lowest since 2012
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Feb 1 Iron ore and steel futures in
China trimmed gains on Monday as trading activity in the top
consumer of both commodities slows ahead of next week's Lunar
New Year holiday.
Chinese markets will be shut Feb. 8-12, with a
Shanghai-based iron ore trader saying some small steel producers
are planning to put their plants on maintenance during that
period.
"There was some restocking of iron ore and some mills think
they have enough stocks in hand while some small mills are
planning maintenance," he said.
The price of construction-used rebar for May delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.4 percent at 1,823
yuan ($277) a tonne by midday, off a session-high of 1,845 yuan.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, May iron ore
rose to a one-month peak of 330 yuan a tonne, but has since
surrendered some gains to stand at 326 yuan.
The period following the Lunar New Year has typically been a
strong consumption season for steel, but many traders were not
optimistic for this year due to a slowing economy.
China's manufacturing activity contracted at its fastest
pace in almost three-and-a-half years in January, an official
survey showed, suggesting the world's No. 2 economy is off to a
weak start in 2016.
There was little activity in physical markets ahead of next
week's holiday, traders said. The brief closure of iron ore
ports in Australia over the weekend due to a tropical cyclone
did not lead to major shipment disruptions, they said.
"I don't expect prices to move much. Some staff are already
taking leave," said the trader.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI was flat at $41.50 a tonne on Friday, according
to The Steel Index.
But the spot benchmark still ended January down more than 3
percent, marking its fourth monthly loss in five, amid a
glut-hit market.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0409 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1823 +8.00 +0.44
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 326 +6.00 +1.88
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES FEB 42.3 +0.30 +0.71
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 41.5 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 41.72 -0.20 -0.48
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.5786 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)