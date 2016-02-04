* Slower exports from top suppliers Australia, Brazil
* Chinese mills still restocking ahead of Lunar New Year
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Feb 4 Iron ore futures in China and
Singapore raced to multi-month highs on Thursday, supported by
slower shipments from top suppliers at a time when Chinese steel
producers are replenishing stocks ahead of next week's Lunar New
Year holiday.
The gains could spur a further rally in spot prices that
climbed to the highest since November on Wednesday, providing
some relief to a market that tumbled 40 percent last year amid a
global glut.
Shipments of iron ore to top market China from Australia's
Port Hedland fell 17.6 percent in January from the previous
month after a cyclone temporarily shut the port, which handles a
fifth of the world's seaborne trade.
Coupled with rains that have slowed shipments from Brazil,
"iron ore loading at major Chinese ports has declined since the
last week of January," said Wang Di, analyst at CRU Group in
Beijing.
"At the same time, restocking demand from mills continued
this week and might go on until tomorrow," said Wang.
China will take a week-long public holiday from Monday for
the Spring Festival.
The most-traded May iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange was up 4 percent at 340 yuan ($52)
a tonne by midday, just off the session high of 341 yuan. That
was its strongest level since Oct. 20.
On the Singapore Exchange, the most-active March iron ore
contract climbed 2.4 percent to $44.08, also the
highest since October.
Those gains could spill over to spot iron ore prices. Iron
ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI jumped 2.1 percent to $44 a tonne on Wednesday,
according to The Steel Index.
That was the highest since Nov. 23, and takes the spot
benchmark's three-day gain to 6 percent.
A temporary tightening in the Chinese steel market which
lifted steel prices was also contributing to the rally in iron
ore, said ANZ Bank.
"We believe inventory levels will rebound strongly after the
Chinese New Year, keeping prices weak in the near term," it said
in a note.
Construction-used rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
rose 1.6 percent to 1,848 yuan a tonne, closing in on
the four-month high of 1,871 yuan reached last week.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0501 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1848 +29.00 +1.59
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 340 +13.00 +3.98
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAR 44.08 +1.01 +2.35
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 44 +0.90 +2.09
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 44.63 +0.79 +1.80
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.5776 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)