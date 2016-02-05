* Spot iron ore at 11-week high on hopes of post-holiday
strength
* China says to cut steel capacity by 100-150 mln T in 5
years
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Feb 5 Iron ore is on course to end the
week with its biggest weekly gain since last April, after racing
to an 11-week high as buyers snapped up spot cargoes ahead of
the Lunar New Year holiday.
Slower shipments from top suppliers Australia and Brazil
amid weather risks while Chinese buyers restocked ahead of the
Feb. 8-12 break fueled iron ore's rally, traders said, although
some market participants were unsure whether the strength would
be sustained after next week.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.6 percent to $44.70 a tonne on Thursday,
the highest since Nov. 20, according to price assessor The Steel
Index (TSI).
The steelmaking raw material has gained 7.7 percent this
week, so far its largest such increase since late April last
year when it jumped more than 12 percent.
While many market participants were already out for the
Chinese New Year, "some were still looking to take long
positions in anticipation of a stronger post-holiday market",
TSI said.
But some traders doubted the gains would extend.
"We have chatted with many mills but most of the feedback we
got was that they already had enough stocks," said a
Shanghai-based trader, adding that buying may have been traders
taking positions.
Iron ore futures retreated on Friday after recent sharp
gains. The most-traded May iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was down 0.9 percent at 333.50 yuan ($50.78)
a tonne by 0326 GMT, after jumping more than 4 percent on
Thursday. Singapore exchange contracts <0#SZZF:> also edged
lower.
"We see prices returning to $40/tonne as surplus risks
mount, unless the recent pickup in China's steel sector is
maintained," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.
China will cut crude steel capacity by 100 million-150
million tonnes within the next five years and will ban new steel
projects as it tackles a chronic glut, the country's cabinet
said on Thursday.
China, the world's biggest steel producer and consumer, now
has an annual crude steel capacity of 1.2 billion tonnes,
according to the China Iron and Steel Association. Output last
year dropped for the first time since 1981 to 803.8 million
tonnes.
