* Singapore iron ore climbs over 3 pct, Dalian also up
* China Jan iron ore imports rise 4.6 pct yr/yr
* China Jan exports, imports fall much faster than expected
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Feb 15 Iron ore futures in Singapore
climbed more than 3 percent and those in China edged higher on
Monday as Chinese markets reopened after the week-long Lunar New
Year holiday.
The gains could be fleeting amid indications of further
weakness in China's economy, traders and brokers said. Data
showed the country's exports and imports shrank much faster than
expected in January.
The most-traded May iron ore on the Singapore Exchange
was up 3.3 percent at $40.08 a tonne by 0338 GMT. On
the Dalian Commodity Exchange, May iron ore rose 0.9
percent to 338 yuan ($52) a tonne.
After falling during the Chinese holiday, Singapore prices
are back to where they were before the break, said a
Singapore-based broker.
"I don't see sustainability in it. But no doubt today's move
on futures will probably see some better physical cargo traded,"
he said.
That should help the spot benchmark recover from a steep
loss on Friday, he said. Iron ore for immediate delivery to
China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI slid nearly 3 percent to
$43.20 a tonne that day, according to data compiled by The Steel
Index.
Just before China went on break, the steelmaking raw
material scaled an 11-week high of $44.70 on Feb. 4 as steel
mills replenished stockpiles and traders took positions in
anticipation of a stronger market after the holiday.
"(Friday's decline) suggests the strong supply growth from
key iron ore exporters is easing temporary tightness in the
Chinese market," said investment bank ANZ.
"A rebound in Chinese steel prices holds the key for any
rebound in seaborne iron ore prices."
Most Chinese traders were only expected to return to the
market later in the week or next week, traders said, suggesting
a slow pickup in trading activity just after the Lunar New Year.
China's iron ore imports rose 4.6 percent in January from a
year earlier to 82.19 million tonnes, as domestic steel mills
replenished inventories with cheap overseas supplies, customs
data showed.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0338 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1859 +17.00 +0.92
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 338 +3.00 +0.90
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 40.08 +1.29 +3.33
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 43.2 -1.30 -2.92
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 43.65 -1.60 -3.54
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.5108 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)