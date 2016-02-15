* Singapore iron ore rallies nearly 6 pct, Dalian also up
* Shanghai rebar hits highest since September
* China Jan iron ore imports rise 4.6 pct yr/yr
* China Jan exports, imports fall much faster than expected
(Updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Feb 15 Iron ore futures in Singapore
climbed nearly 6 percent and those in China also edged higher on
Monday as Chinese markets reopened after the week-long Lunar New
Year holiday.
The gains could be fleeting amid indications of further
weakness in China's economy, traders and brokers said. Data
showed the country's exports and imports shrank much faster than
expected in January.
The most-traded March iron ore on the Singapore Exchange
was up 5.6 percent at $44 a tonne by 0706 GMT. On the
Dalian Commodity Exchange, May iron ore rose 1.3
percent to close at 339.50 yuan ($52.26) a tonne.
The recovery in Singapore prices followed losses during the
Chinese holiday, said a Singapore-based broker.
"I don't see sustainability in it. But no doubt today's move
on futures will probably see some better physical cargo traded,"
he said.
That should help the spot benchmark recover from a steep
loss on Friday, he said. Iron ore for immediate delivery to
China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI slid nearly 3 percent to
$43.20 a tonne that day, according to data compiled by The Steel
Index.
Just before China went on break, the steelmaking raw
material scaled an 11-week high of $44.70 on Feb. 4 as steel
mills replenished stockpiles and traders took positions in
anticipation of a stronger market after the holiday.
"(Friday's decline) suggests the strong supply growth from
key iron ore exporters is easing temporary tightness in the
Chinese market," said investment bank ANZ.
"A rebound in Chinese steel prices holds the key for any
rebound in seaborne iron ore prices."
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, construction-used rebar
rose as far as 1,880 yuan a tonne, its strongest since Sept. 28,
before closing up 1.6 percent at 1,872 yuan.
Most Chinese traders were only expected to return to the
market later in the week or next week, traders said, suggesting
a slow pickup in trading activity just after the Lunar New Year.
China's iron ore imports rose 4.6 percent in January from a
year earlier to 82.19 million tonnes, as domestic steel mills
replenished inventories with cheap overseas supplies, customs
data showed.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0706 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1872 +30.00 +1.63
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 339.5 +4.50 +1.34
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAR 44.00 +2.34 +5.62
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 43.2 -1.30 -2.92
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 43.65 -1.60 -3.54
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.4968 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Gopakumar Warrier)