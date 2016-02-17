* Iron ore futures consolidate after recent rally
* Shanghai rebar near 4-1/2-month high
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Feb 17 Spot iron ore stretched gains to
hit fresh three-month highs as firmer Chinese steel prices
encouraged producers to stock up on the raw material that has
outperformed other industrial commodities so far this year.
The spot iron ore benchmark has gained more than 7 percent
so far this year. In contrast, copper has lost 3 percent
and Brent crude has fallen 14 percent.
Iron ore futures in Asia consolidated on Wednesday after a
recent rally.
"I think there is some restocking to be done. Steel prices
are firm, steel market looks good. It's not a very big surprise
to me," a Shanghai-based iron ore trader said on the strength on
the iron ore market.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI climbed 1.1 percent to $46.10 a tonne on Tuesday,
the highest since Nov. 16, according to The Steel Index (TSI)
which assesses prices.
Iron ore rallied 5.6 percent on Monday, its biggest
single-day jump since July last year.
As the number of Chinese players returning to the market
from last week's Lunar New Year holiday increased, so did fresh
buying activity, TSI said, prompting sellers to raise offers for
spot cargoes.
The most-traded May iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange touched a four-month high of 343.50 yuan
($52.65) a tonne on Wednesday, before closing flat at 339 yuan.
On the Singapore Exchange, March iron ore was
steady at $44.25 a tonne.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, construction-used rebar
slipped 0.5 percent to end at 1,861 yuan a tonne, not
far behind Monday's 4-1/2-month peak of 1,880 yuan.
Iron ore could face resistance as the price nears $50 a
tonne, the Shanghai trader said.
"We have to realise one thing - ultimately, supply is going
to overwhelm everything," he said.
Amid excess global supply and slower demand from China, iron
ore prices have tumbled more than 60 percent in the past two
years.
ANZ Bank said increasing supply from Brazil - the world's
No. 2 iron ore supplier after Australia - "is flattening the
global cost curve for iron ore, putting downward pressure on the
longer term, sustainable price".
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0712 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1861 -10.00 -0.53
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 339 +0.00 +0.00
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAR 44.25 -0.02 -0.05
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 46.1 +0.50 +1.10
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 46.78 +0.52 +1.12
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.5240 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)