* Spot iron ore at 3-month high, has gained nearly 8 pct this week * Buyers snapped up cargoes after return from Lunar New Year * Dalian iron ore jumps nearly 4 percent * Shanghai rebar rises to highest since September (Updates weekly milestone, prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, Feb 19 Iron ore climbed to a new high for the year and is on course to post its biggest weekly rally since last April as firmer Chinese steel prices spurred producers to restock. The steelmaking raw material began the week strong, surging nearly 6 percent on Monday as buyers snapped up spot cargoes after last week's Lunar New Year holiday. "There's been restocking going on in the Chinese steel market," said Daniel Hynes, commodity strategist at ANZ Bank. "We've seen a bit of tightening in that market as well which has certainly allowed steel prices to inch higher and that has given steel mills more room to purchase some iron ore." Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.5 percent to $46.50 a tonne on Thursday, its loftiest since Nov. 16, according to The Steel Index (TSI), which assesses prices. The spot benchmark has risen 7.6 percent for the week so far and looks set to increase that to 8 percent or more as indicated by a surge in iron ore futures. It would be the biggest such gain since April 2015 when it jumped over 12 percent. "Traders' offers held firm owing to a greater level of enquiries and higher iron ore futures prices," TSI said. The most-traded May iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 3.7 percent at 353 yuan ($54) a tonne, just off the session high of 355 yuan, its strongest since Oct. 12. Along with iron ore, steel futures also rose. The most-active May rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a near-five month high of 1,899 yuan a tonne. It closed 1.9 percent higher at 1,897 yuan. Tightness in steel supply in China following the closure of some mills had helped lift prices this year, and a pickup in underlying demand could strengthen the market further, traders and analysts say. Some mills have shut in response to weak demand in China as the economy grew last year at its slowest pace in a quarter of a century. ANZ's Hynes, however, does not think the rally will last, saying a still oversupplied market should keep iron ore between $35 and $45 a tonne this year. Brazilian miner Vale SA, the world's top iron ore producer, said fourth-quarter iron ore output reached 88.4 million tonnes, its largest ever fourth-quarter total. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0724 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY6 1897 +36.00 +1.93 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 353 +12.50 +3.67 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAR 46.03 +0.68 +1.50 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 46.5 +0.70 +1.53 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 47.14 +0.79 +1.70 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.5183 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)