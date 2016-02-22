* Dalian iron ore climbs nearly 5 pct to hit upside limit * Shanghai rebar jumps over 4 pct to highest since September (Updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, Feb 22 Dalian iron ore jumped almost 5 percent to hit its upside limit on Monday as Shanghai steel prices surged to their highest since September, with both commodities extending last week's rally on signs of a pick-up in demand. Iron ore futures in Singapore surged more than 5 percent, boding well for spot iron prices that rose the most in 10 months last week as they moved closer to $50 a tonne. "Low steel inventory, seasonal demand rebound after Chinese New Year and increasing utilization rate at blast furnaces have resulted in a rebound in steel and iron ore prices," Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau said in a note. Lau said steel margins among Chinese producers have also improved since they were using the lower-priced iron ore they bought a month ago. The most-traded May iron ore on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 4.9 percent to close at its exchange-set ceiling of 365.50 yuan ($56.08) a tonne, its strongest since Sept. 17. On the Singapore Exchange, April iron ore jumped 5.3 percent to $47.12 a tonne. Construction-used rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 4.3 percent at 1,962 yuan a tonne after rising as far as 1,968 yuan, a level last seen on Sept. 11. Construction activity typically picks up in China shortly after the Lunar New Year break, and traders anticipate demand for construction steel products to gain further next month. But excess supply could eventually overwhelm demand, analysts say. "We believe this rebound in steel prices and iron ore will be short-lived in view of oversupply," said Lau. For now, spot iron ore could rally further. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 1.1 percent to $47 a tonne on Friday, the highest since Nov. 16, based on data compiled by The Steel Index. The spot benchmark increased nearly 9 percent last week, its biggest such gain since last April. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0719 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY6 1962 +81.00 +4.31 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 365.5 +17.00 +4.88 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 47.12 +2.36 +5.27 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 47 +0.50 +1.08 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 48.52 +1.38 +2.93 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.5174 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and Gopakumar Warrier)