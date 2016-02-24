* Spot iron ore at highest since October
* Has gained nearly 18 pct this year to be top commodity
gainer
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Feb 24 Iron ore futures in China edged
higher on Wednesday as Shanghai steel trimmed losses, boding
well for spot iron ore prices, whose rally has allowed it to
outshine gold to be the best performing commodity this year.
Spot iron ore has risen nearly 18 percent this year after
chalking up heavy gains this week as it zoomed past $50 a tonne
for the first time since October.
A recovery in steel prices in China as mills looked to a
brisk pickup in seasonal demand boosted appetite for the
steel-making raw material.
The most-traded May iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange closed up 0.5 percent at 372.50 yuan ($57) a
tonne, recovering from a session low of 366.50 yuan.
Construction-used rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange eased 0.6 percent to close at 1,929
yuan a tonne, off a low of 1,916 yuan. Rebar hit 1,968 yuan on
Monday, its strongest since Sept. 11.
Traders are keeping price offers for spot iron ore cargoes
high, hoping to sustain the upward momentum, said a
Shanghai-based trader.
"There is still some support for prices from the buying side
since some mills are going to resume production and they expect
steel demand to pick up during spring," the trader added.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.4 percent to
$50.50 a tonne on Tuesday, the highest since Oct. 27, based on a
data compiled by The Steel Index.
Marex Spectron analyst Hui Heng Tan attributed the recent
price spike to a temporary disruption in supply from top
exporters - Australia and Brazil - due to weather and
maintenance issues, and is unsure whether the strength can last.
"We are still struggling to identify any signs of change in
the downstream steel market fundamentals," Tan said in a note.
Before this year's recovery, iron ore prices had slumped 70
percent in the past three years amid a global glut as Chinese
steel demand growth slowed.
Australia's Fortescue Metals Group reported a 4
percent fall in half-year profit, as faster-than-expected cost
cutting helped it largely offset a slide in iron ore prices.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0726 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1929 -12.00 -0.62
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 372.5 +2.00 +0.54
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 46.1 -0.62 -1.33
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 50.5 +0.20 +0.40
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 51.6 +0.08 +0.16
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.5321 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)