* Iron ore futures rise on firmer steel prices
* But rising port inventories drag
* Steel mills cut restocking of iron ore
SHANGHAI, Feb 25 Chinese iron ore prices inched
up on Thursday on firmer steel prices as investors expected
steel demand to pick up in March, but rising port inventories of
the raw material could curb gains.
A recovery in steel prices has encouraged Chinese mills to
resume production and increase buying of the steelmaking
ingredient, driving spot iron ore up 17 percent since the
beginning of the year.
But gains could ease as steel mills slow restocking as port
inventories rise.
"Because there is no change in the gap between supply and
demand, the trend towards higher prices will not last, and steel
mills need to calmly assess market changes and refrain from
blindly expanding production," the China Iron & Steel
Assiciation said in a monthly report this week.
The most-traded May iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange traded up nearly 1 percent at 373.5 yuan
($57.17) a tonne by the midday break.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.6 percent to
$50.20 a tonne on Wednesday, after running a four-day hike,
based on data compiled by The Steel Index.
"Before steel demand improves more firmly, the iron ore
price rally could easily stall after hitting $50 a tonne," said
Li Wenjing, an analyst with Industrial Futures in Shanghai.
"Steel mills have started to cut restocking, and port
inventories of iron ore keep rising, weighing on prices."
Rebar futures for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange edged up 0.6 percent to 1,938 yuan a tonne by
midday break.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0357 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1938 +12.00 +0.62
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 373.5 +3.50 +0.95
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 50.2 -0.30 -0.59
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 51.64 +0.04 +0.08
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.5335 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway)