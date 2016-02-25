* Iron ore futures reverse to losses * Rising port inventories drag * Steel mills cut restocking of iron ore (Updates close prices, recasts top) SHANGHAI, Feb 25 Chinese iron ore prices edged lower on Thursday as rising port inventories of the raw material and slower restocking by steel mills in the world's top consumer erased earlier gains. A recovery in steel prices has encouraged Chinese mills to resume production and increase buying of the steelmaking ingredient, driving spot iron ore up 17 percent since the beginning of the year. But the raw material has moved to negative territory as steel mills slow restocking and port inventories rise. "Because there is no change in the gap between supply and demand, the trend towards higher prices will not last, and steel mills need to calmly assess market changes and refrain from blindly expanding production," the China Iron & Steel Association said in a monthly report this week. The most-traded May iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.14 percent lower at 369.5 yuan ($56.55) a tonne. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.6 percent to $50.20 a tonne on Wednesday, after running a four-day hike, based on data compiled by The Steel Index. "Before steel demand improves more firmly, the iron ore price rally could easily stall after hitting $50 a tonne," said Li Wenjing, an analyst with Industrial Futures in Shanghai. "Steel mills have started to cut restocking, and port inventories of iron ore keep rising, weighing on prices." Rebar futures for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also cut gains, closing nearly unchanged at 1,928 yuan a tonne. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0908 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY6 1928 +2.00 +0.10 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 369.5 -0.50 -0.14 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 50.2 -0.30 -0.59 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 51.64 +0.04 +0.08 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.5335 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)