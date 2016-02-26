* Iron ore hit a four-month high of $50.50/T this week
* Shanghai rebar pulls back from 5-1/2-month high
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Feb 26 Iron ore fell below $50 a tonne
after a brief three days above that level as Chinese steel
prices retreated further from their highest since September, but
the steelmaking commodity was still set to post its fifth weekly
gain in six.
Iron ore futures on China's Dalian exchange dropped more
than 2 percent on Friday after touching a 5-1/2-month high
earlier in the week.
"While we believe that iron ore prices could remain elevated
for some time, we think investors should be prepared to go short
if iron ore prices show signs of turning around," Japanese
financial firm Nomura said in a note.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI fell 2 percent to $49.20 a tonne on Thursday,
according to The Steel Index.
The spot benchmark was still up nearly 5 percent for the
week, having raced to $50.50 a tonne on Tuesday as rising steel
prices at the time spurred Chinese buyers to snap iron ore
cargoes in hopes of brisk seasonal steel demand from March.
For the month, iron ore has gained 18.6 percent, its biggest
such increase since December 2012.
Steel futures have since pulled back. Construction-used
rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 1.5
percent at 1,912 yuan ($293) a tonne by 0302 GMT. It touched
1,968 yuan on Monday, its strongest since Sept. 11.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-traded May iron
ore slid 2.2 percent to 363 yuan per tonne, having
peaked this week at 379 yuan. Iron ore futures on the Singapore
Exchange <0#SZZF:> were steady.
Until Chinese steel demand in spring does disappoint, mills
may still boost production ahead, keeping iron ore demand firm
in the short term, said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
"Buying activity may slow as buyers would try to get a
better price and might hold back. That may soften iron ore
prices but I don't expect them to drop very fast," he said.
Weak prices pushed top iron ore producer Vale
into a fourth-quarter net loss of $8.57 billion, and the
Brazilian miner said it was looking to sell $10 billion in
assets to reduce its debt.
Vale has cut its cash cost to $11.90 per tonne in the past
quarter, which ANZ Bank said was the lowest in the iron ore
industry.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0302 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1912 -29.00 -1.49
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 363 -8.00 -2.16
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAR 46.91 -0.06 -0.13
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 49.2 -1.00 -1.99
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 49.75 -1.89 -3.66
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.5359 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)