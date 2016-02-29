* Iron ore has gained 18 pct in February
* Chinese steel trader inventory at highest since last July
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Feb 29 Shanghai steel futures climbed
more than 1 percent on Monday in anticipation of brisk seasonal
demand, boding well for iron ore that is on track to mark its
biggest monthly gain since 2012.
Iron ore topped $50 a tonne last week for the first time
since October, but has since slipped back below that level in a
testament, analysts say, to how oversupplied the market remains.
Sustained gains in Chinese steel prices may help strengthen
iron ore prices as improving margins push steelmakers to
increase production, said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut
Securities in Hong Kong.
"Short term, $50 may be a strong resistance for iron ore.
We're still talking about a seasonal increase in steel demand
and not a secure or structural increase," said Lau.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI stood at $49 a tonne on Friday, based on the
latest available data compiled by The Steel Index. The spot
benchmark peaked at $50.50 last Tuesday, its highest since Oct.
27.
The steelmaking raw material has gained 18 percent so far in
February, its biggest monthly jump since December 2012.
Rebar, a construction steel product, was up 1.5 percent at
1,944 yuan ($297) a tonne on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
by the midday break. Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was flat at 363.50 yuan a tonne.
Construction typically picks up during spring time in China
and traders have been stocking up on steel ahead of demand
potentially improving from March onwards.
Inventory of five major steel products, including rebar,
held by Chinese traders stood at 12.52 million tonnes as of Feb.
26, based on data compiled by consultancy Mysteel.
That was the highest level since July last year, said Lau.
China's home prices rose for a fourth straight month in
January with big cities leading the gains, data showed on
Friday, as the government's pro-growth policies gain traction.
Overall, Asian steelmakers are still weighed down by
oversupply and low prices, with Moody's Investors Service saying
producers in the region would see their earnings this year fall
to levels even lower than in 2015 "because production volumes
and spreads will contract further".
"As demand for steel in China declines further - against the
backdrop of slower Chinese economic growth - the country's steel
producers will continue to export their giant stockpiles of
steel, pressuring prices in Asia," Jiming Zou, senior analyst at
Moody's, said in a statement.
"Anti-dumping measures and safeguard duties will slow
Chinese export growth, but overall volumes will remain high."
($1 = 6.5470 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)