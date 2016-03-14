SHANGHAI, March 14 Chinese iron ore futures
surged as much as 5 percent to hit a 14-month peak on Monday
amid rising demand as steel mills in the world's top consumer of
the steelmaking raw material are picking up production.
The bullish sentiment has driven spot iron ore
.IO62-CNI=SI for delivery to China 31 percent higher since the
beginning of this year, making it the best performing commodity
so far in 2016.
The May contract, most active iron ore future on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange, hit an intra-day high of 454
yuan($69.92) a tonne, its highest since Jan. 16, 2015. It cut
gains to trade at 441.5 yuan a tonne by the midday break.
"Steel mills' inventories are falling as sales are improving
and they are accelerating production, lifting appetite for iron
ore," said Li Wenjing, an analyst with Industrial Futures in
Shanghai.
Chinese steel mills have raised their output since the Lunar
New Year holiday that ended in the middle of February to meet
expected peak demand in April and May, traders and analysts have
said.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
dropped 2.3 percent to $56.10 a tonne last Friday, according to
the Steel Index. However, overall it rose last week for a fourth
consecutive week.
Despite the surge in iron ore prices, there are increasing
concerns that finished steel output is outpacing the modest rise
in demand amid signs of a slowing Chinese economy. Steel prices
are softening as a result.
"Steel exports are slowing while the property sector has not
recovered substantially, so I am not very optimistic," Li said.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded rebar
futures dipped 0.9 percent to 2,035 yuan a tonne by the
midday break.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0335 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT6 2035 -18.00 -0.88
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 441.5 +9.00 +2.08
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 56.1 -1.30 -2.26
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 57.09 -0.83 -1.43
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.4930 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)