* Iron ore reverses gains on falling steel prices
* Prices drop as steel mills accelerate production
(Adds background, update prices)
SHANGHAI, March 14 Chinese iron ore futures
dropped more than 2 percent after touching a 14-month high,
dragged down by a steep decline in steel prices due to a chronic
supply glut and weak spot prices.
The May contract, most active iron ore future on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange, closed 2.3 percent lower at 422.5
yuan ($65.06) a tonne. It earlier surged as much as 5 percent to
an intra-day high of 454 yuan a tonne, its highest since Jan.
16, 2015.
Chinese steel mills have raised their output since the Lunar
New Year holiday that ended in the middle of February to meet
expected peak demand in April and May, traders and analysts have
said.
There are increasing concerns that finished steel output is
outpacing the modest rise in demand amid signs of a slowing
Chinese economy. Steel prices are softening as a result.
"Spot steel prices are falling as demand is picking up very
mildly, not enough to support the previous rally that was driven
by the expectation on demand recovery, which hurt rebar and iron
ore futures," said a Shanghai-based trader.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI dropped 2.3 percent to $56.10 a tonne last
Friday, according to the Steel Index. However, it rose 31
percent since the beginning of this year, making it the best
performing commodity so far in 2016.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded rebar
futures slumped 3.3 percent to 1,986 yuan a tonne by
close.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0704 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT6 1986 -67.00 -3.26
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 422.5 -10.00 -2.31
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 56.1 -1.30 -2.26
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 57.09 -0.83 -1.43
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.4930 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger and Anand Basu)