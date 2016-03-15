* Dalian iron ore fall further from 14-month peak
* Spot iron ore was down for 4th day on Monday
* Shanghai rebar also extends losses
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, March 15 Iron ore futures in China
dropped further from a 14-month high on Tuesday as steel prices
faltered, reflecting renewed pessimism towards a glut-hit
market.
Weak futures could drag down spot iron ore prices for a
fifth consecutive day as last week's massive rally fizzled.
The most-traded May iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was down 4 percent at 416.50 yuan ($64) a
tonne by 0225 GMT, just off the session low of 416 yuan. The
contract peaked at 454 yuan on Monday, its strongest since
January last year, before ending lower.
"The recent rally continues to unwind as a weak Chinese
steel market keeps buyers on the sidelines," ANZ Bank said in a
note.
Chinese spot steel prices have fallen after last week's
surge to multi-month highs as weekend data showed China's crude
steel output dropped 5.7 percent from a year ago to 121.1
million tonnes in January-February.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, construction-used rebar
slipped 2.1 percent to 1,982 yuan a tonne, having
touched an eight-month peak of 2,138 yuan on March 10.
Bids for physical iron ore cargoes in China are likely to
ease further, traders say, suggesting more losses ahead for the
steelmaking commodity that soared by a record 19.5 percent on
March 7.
Many traders and analysts expected the pullback in iron ore,
attributing the recent rally to speculative buying interest that
defied the market's still weak supply-demand fundamentals.
"In our view, we hit a near-term peak in pricing, and expect
a slow bleed lower for the rest of the month. With that said, we
don't see prices moving materially lower until Q2," analysts at
Clarksons Platou Securities said in a note.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI dropped 1.1 percent to $55.50 a tonne on Monday,
according to The Steel Index, marking its fourth straight day of
decline.
But having risen steadily before last week, iron ore was
still up nearly 30 percent for the year.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0225 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT6 1982 -42.00 -2.08
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 416.5 -17.50 -4.03
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 48.87 -0.31 -0.63
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 55.5 -0.60 -1.07
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 55.55 -1.54 -2.70
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.5052 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)