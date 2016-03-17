* China seasonal steel demand seen picking up, but not
sharply
* Spot iron ore recovers some lost ground after 7-pct slide
Tues
(Adds globalORE trade, updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, March 17 Iron ore and steel futures in
China climbed more than 4 percent on Thursday, tracking firmer
equities and other commodities as risk-appetite increased after
the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled fewer interest rate increases
this year amid global headwinds.
The gains, also seen in Singapore iron ore futures, may be
tough to sustain as seasonal steel demand in China remained
slow.
Chinese steel demand could pick up steam by end-March or
early April with construction activity thickening as the weather
gets warmer, said Richard Lu, analyst at consultancy CRU in
Beijing.
"But we do not think the support from seasonal demand will
be strong enough to lift prices sharply," said Lu. He said spot
prices of construction steel products in China, including rebar,
continued to drop after last week's rally that was fueled by
speculative buying.
Rebar in Shanghai was sold around 2,200 yuan ($339) a tonne
on Wednesday, down by around 170 yuan from last week, said Lu.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, October rebar
closed 4.3 percent higher at 2,078 yuan ($320) a tonne, but off
an eight-month high of 2,138 yuan reached on March 10.
Stockpiles of rebar held by Chinese traders dropped nearly
300,000 tonnes to 6 million tonnes as of March 11 from the prior
week, said Lu, suggesting only a modest pickup in demand so far.
The most-traded May iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange climbed 4.8 percent to finish at 435.50 yuan
a tonne.
The gains in ferrous futures followed firmer risky assets
elsewhere after the Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday,
with fresh projections showing policymakers expected two
quarter-point hikes by the year's end, half the number seen in
December.
On the Singapore Exchange, May iron ore advanced
3.7 percent to $51.85 a tonne.
"These days of volatility on iron ore derivatives will
continue, but on the physical side the downward trend will
continue as well," said a Shanghai-based trader.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for delivery to China's
Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.6 percent to $52.50 a tonne
on Wednesday, after tumbling nearly 7 percent the previous day,
according to The Steel Index.
Tuesday marked a fifth day of decline for the spot
benchmark, a run that saw it lose 18.3 percent. But that came
shortly after it soared by a record 19.5 percent on March 7.
A 100,000-tonne cargo of 62-percent grade Australian Pilbara
iron ore fines for April delivery to China was sold at $55 a
tonne on globalORE on Thursday, according to the physical
trading platform's website.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0720 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT6 2078 +85.00 +4.26
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 435.5 +20.00 +4.81
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 51.85 +1.85 +3.70
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 52.5 +0.80 +1.55
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 53.57 +0.69 +1.30
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.4962 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)