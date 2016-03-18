* Dalian iron ore rallies as much as 5.9 pct
* Shanghai rebar up nearly 5 pct to highest since July
* China home prices rise at fastest pace in 2 years
* Vale says licensing delays may curb output in Brazil
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, March 18 Iron ore futures in China
jumped more than 5 percent on Friday after a rally in Shanghai
steel prices to their highest since July renewed buying in the
raw material, with a brisk increase in domestic home prices
reviving hopes for the property sector.
China's home prices rose at their fastest clip in almost two
years in February thanks to red-hot demand in big cities, data
showed. But the risks of overheating in some places combined
with weak growth in smaller cities threatens to put more stress
on an already slowing economy.
The most-traded rebar, a construction steel product, on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as far as 2,147 yuan
($332) a tonne, its strongest since July 3, 2015. It was up 3.8
percent at 2,125 yuan by the midday break.
Construction activity in China typically increases in the
second quarter amid warmer weather, encouraging steel mills to
produce more. Analysts say stockpiles of steel traders have been
falling gradually and that declines could gather steam later
this month.
As steel prices spiked, so did iron ore. May iron ore on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange was last up 5.4 percent at
449 yuan a tonne after rising as much as 5.9 percent to hit 451
yuan. That was just shy of its upside limit of 451.50 yuan, a
daily ceiling set by the bourse.
On the Singapore Exchange, May iron ore rose 2.7
percent to $53.19 a tonne.
That could extend gains in spot iron ore which on Thursday
climbed 5.5 percent to $55.40 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI, according
to price assessor The Steel Index.
"Some steel mills remain sceptical of the sustainability of
current iron ore prices given the availability of spot iron ore
cargoes at ports," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a
note.
The revival in spot iron ore follows recent wild swings. It
surged by a record 19.5 percent on March 7, only to surrender
nearly all of that in succeeding sessions through Tuesday.
Those gains were also spurred by a rally in Chinese steel
prices that was similarly stalled before resuming this week.
Top iron ore miner Vale SA said on Thursday it
could lose as much as 100 million tonnes of annual iron ore
output in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais over the next
three years due to pending environmental licences.
The Brazilian producer, in an email sent to Reuters, said
licences for 88 projects were still being analyzed. If they were
not approved, consequent shutdowns would halve Vale's output in
the state.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0334 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT6 2125 +78.00 +3.81
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 449 +23.00 +5.40
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 53.19 +1.42 +2.74
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 55.4 +2.90 +5.52
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 56.09 +2.52 +4.70
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.4659 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)