By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, March 23 Shanghai steel futures hit
their highest since June on Wednesday, before paring gains at
the close, amid a pickup in Chinese demand that could strengthen
gains in raw material iron ore.
Steel prices in China, the world's biggest steel consumer
and producer, have been rising as growing domestic orders and
drawdowns in inventories suggest demand is on the mend as warmer
weather spurs construction activity.
A firmer steel market has been behind this year's 35-percent
rally in spot iron ore, far outpacing gains in other
commodities.
The most-traded rebar, a construction steel product, on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 2,240 yuan
($345) a tonne, its strongest since June 25 last year. The
contract closed at 2,193 yuan, up 1.5 percent.
The number of Chinese mills seeing an increase in domestic
orders reached the highest since July 2011, said analysts at
Macquarie, citing the results of their latest China Steel
Survey.
"(That suggests) underlying demand is quickly catching up
with the previous expectations of a coming pickup in orders,"
they said.
Rising steel prices have boosted profitability among Chinese
mills which should push them to produce more amid relatively low
levels of steel inventory, indicating that the current pace of
demand may be outstripping that of production, Macquarie said.
"It thus looks likely that steel prices could continue to
rise from current levels, which are already 30-50 percent above
the troughs in late-November," the bank said.
Inventory of steel products held by Chinese traders dropped
to 11.71 million tonnes on March 18, from 12.09 million tonnes
in the previous week, according to industry consultancy Mysteel.
Richard Lu, an analyst at CRU consultancy in Beijing, said
the price gains could last through May as hotter weather from
June slows construction activity.
Despite firmer steel pricing, iron ore on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange slipped 2 percent to close at 411
yuan a tonne after a recent rally.
Dalian iron ore has risen 44 percent for the year, while
Shanghai rebar has gained 25 percent.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.2 percent to $57.90 a tonne on Tuesday,
according to The Steel Index.
The spot benchmark has gained 18.4 percent so far in March,
on course for its biggest monthly rise December 2012. It has
risen 35 percent for the year.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0718 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct
Change
SHFE REBAR OCT6 2193 +32.00 +1.48
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP6 411 -8.50 -2.03
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 53 -0.23 -0.43
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 57.9 -0.10 -0.17
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 58.36 -0.46 -0.78
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous
trading day
($1 = 6.4882 Chinese yuan)
