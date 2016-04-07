* Australia's Arrium placed under administration
* Iron ore futures steady in China and Singapore
* Shanghai rebar edges lower
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, April 7 Iron ore futures in Asia
steadied on Thursday, reflecting weak buying interest in the raw
material after last quarter's rally as supply rises and Chinese
steel prices pull back.
The January to March rally that lifted spot iron ore by 24
percent was largely driven by a pickup in China's steel market
that pushed steel prices higher as well as raw material like
iron ore, said Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.
"But ultimately it's going to be short-lived with the
structural overcapacity issue that the market has to deal with
which ultimately will mean less steel production and weaker iron
ore demand," Hynes said.
Amid a bleak outlook for iron ore and steel, Australian
miner Arrium Ltd was placed in voluntary administration
after the collapse of a $927 million recapitalisation plan,
putting the jobs of its 7,000 workers at risk.
The most actively traded September iron ore contract on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.4 percent at 377.50
yuan ($58.31) a tonne by 0241 GMT, not far above Wednesday's
one-month low of 368.50 yuan.
On the Singapore Exchange, May iron ore was little
changed at $50.92 a tonne.
Chinese steel futures were weaker. The October rebar
contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.3
percent to 2,178 yuan a tonne.
There was limited trading activity in the physical iron ore
market so far this week, traders said, following weeks of buying
by both traders and mills that lifted the benchmark spot price
to a nearly nine-month high of $63.30 in early March.
Underlining slow demand, stocks of imported iron ore at
China's ports reached 97 million tonnes on April 1, the highest
since late April 2015, based on data tracked by consultancy
SteelHome. SH-TOT-IRONINV
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.4 percent to $53.80 a tonne on
Wednesday, according to The Steel Index.
"I think over the next few months we're likely to see prices
a little bit lower than where they have been," said ANZ's Hynes.
"But we do still feel we're probably past the worst, past
the low point in the cycle. We don't necessarily see them going
back to sub-$40."
Iron ore touched $37 a tonne in December, its weakest since
at least 2008.
($1 = 6.4745 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)