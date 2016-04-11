* Shanghai rebar climbs as much as 5.5 pct
* China traders' steel inventory drops 5 pct on week
* Iron ore futures in Dalian, Singapore also rise
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, April 11 Shanghai rebar steel futures
rallied more than 5 percent to their highest in 10 months on
Monday as traders' supply continued to decline amid a recovery
in seasonal demand in the world's top market, China.
Steel's gains lifted iron ore futures in China and
Singapore, boding well for spot iron ore prices which posted
their third weekly fall last week.
Steel inventory of Chinese traders stood at 10.4 million
tonnes as of April 8, down 5 percent from the previous week and
28 percent lower versus the same period last year, said Helen
Lau, an analyst with Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.
"As the weather becomes warmer, steel demand in northern
China has increased. However, steel supply remains tight as the
pace of production resumption has been slow due to tight
financial liquidity," Lau said.
Construction-used rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
rose as far as 2,309 yuan ($357.21) a tonne, its
strongest since June 15, 2015. It was up 5.4 percent at 2,307
yuan by 0258 GMT.
The upcoming international horticultural exposition in
Tangshan which has resulted in a temporary suspension of steel
production in China's top steel producing province, Hebei, has
also helped tighten supply, said Lau.
Tangshan city is scheduled to host the event from April 29
to Oct. 16 and there have been efforts to curb air pollution
during the event.
"We expect steel prices to rise further on the back of
improved market conditions," said Lau.
China needs to step up efforts to shut down poorly
performing mills to cut the country's steel production capacity
that now stands at 1.13 billion tonnes, Luo Tiejun, vice head of
the raw materials department at the Ministry of Industry and
Information Technology told an industry conference on Saturday.
Iron ore futures also advanced. The most-traded September
iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was last up
4.5 percent at 392 yuan a tonne, after peaking at 394.5 yuan.
On the Singapore Exchange, the most-active June iron ore
climbed 2.6 percent to $50.64 a tonne.
Firmer futures are likely to lift bids for physical iron ore
cargoes and boost the spot benchmark, traders say. Iron ore for
immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
slipped 0.9 percent to $53.30 a tonne on Friday, according to
The Steel Index.
($1 = 6.4640 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)