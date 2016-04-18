* Dalian iron ore rises 2.2 pct

* China new home prices rise for sixth straight month

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, April 18 Shanghai steel futures jumped nearly 3 percent on Monday, supported by firmer seasonal demand that has lifted producers' margins and boosted appetite for raw material iron ore.

A spate of recent data showing stabilisation in China's economy also spurred prices higher. China's home prices in March rose at the fastest in almost two years, based on figures released by the National Statistics Bureau (NBS) on Monday.

The most-traded rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 2.7 percent at the day's high of 2,381 yuan ($367) a tonne by the midday break.

"We have seen some signs of pick-up in March in terms of economic indicators and that continues to raise the sentiment from market participants," said Kevin Bai, analyst at CRU consultancy in Beijing, noting that spot steel prices in China rose at the weekend.

China posted its slowest economic growth since 2009 in the first quarter but a surge in debt appears to be firing a recovery in factory activity, investment and household spending in the world's No. 2 economy, according to data out on Friday.

On Monday, NBS data showed that average new home prices in 70 major Chinese cities rose 4.9 percent last month from a year ago, picking up from February's 3.6 percent gain.

On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, September iron ore climbed 2.2 percent to 423 yuan a tonne.

Last week's upturn in steel prices also lifted iron ore prices before the rally lost steam towards the end of week.

The improvement in steel demand in China will be relatively seasonal and could ease by June when hotter weather slows down construction activity, said CRU's Bai.

"And if producers remained profitable now, then supply should increase and that will be a downward risk for prices," Bai said.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tiajin port .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.9 percent to $57.50 a tonne on Friday, according to The Steel Index. The spot benchmark trimmed its gains for last week to 7.9 percent after dropping on both Thursday and Friday.

Any gains in iron ore prices will not be sustainable, BMI Research said in a note.

"The Chinese steel market will remain persistently oversupplied, with domestic surpluses averaging 100 million tonnes during 2016-2020," BMI, a part of Fitch Ratings, said in a report.

($1 = 6.4809 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Tom Hogue)