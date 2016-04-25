* China steel futures hit a 19-month high last week
* Steel futures fall after exchanges raise trading costs
* Investors pull back speculative buying, cooling the market
* Iron ore futures and spot fall
SHANGHAI, April 25 Shanghai steel futures fell
on Monday from a 19-month high after China's commodity exchanges
took measures to crack down on speculative buying and amid a
technical pullback following last week's surge.
Domestic commodity exchanges raised transaction costs for
some volatile futures contracts, including rebar and iron ore,
to stem demand. The move marked the second time this year that
the margin for iron ore futures has been lifted.
The most active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange fell 1 percent to 2,625 yuan ($403.50) a tonne
by midday.
A rapid rise has pushed the contract to the highest since
June 2015 last week. It has risen 52 percent so far this year.
"The exchange's moves are having an impact on markets, as
the rally was believed to be driven by financial investors more
than fundamentals," said Zhao Chaoyue, an analyst with Merchant
Futures in Shenzhen.
"Steel mills, traders and investors have become concerned
about the gains, which are too fast and the market needs
cooling, but I am still positive on the long-term outlook as
Beijing's supply-side reform will gradually take effect."
However, some analysts are concerned the steel price rally
will be unsustainable given a lack of strong demand recovery
despite rising steel production.
Fitch rating agency put the rapid increase in Chinese steel
prices down to a seasonal pick up in construction and elevated
speculation in futures, but said increased supply would put
significant pressure on prics in the near term.
The government has moved to cut the overcapacity but the
rally in steel prices has driven some zombie mills to return to
production, which will put more pressure on Beijing to slash
output.
Iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
dropped 0.5 percent to 472 yuan a tonne by midday.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI slumped nearly 5 percent to $65.50 a tonne last
Friday after soaring to a near 16-month high of $68.70 in the
previous session.
The spot benchmark has gained 53 percent so far this year.
($1 = 6.5056 Chinese yuan renminbi)
