By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, April 26 Iron ore futures in China
pulled back from 20-month highs on Tuesday after authorities
increased the transaction cost to rein in volatility after
recent rapid price gains.
The Dalian Commodity Exchange raised the transaction fees on
iron ore and polypropylene futures contracts to 0.018 percent
from 0.009 percent starting on Tuesday.
Shanghai rebar steel futures also slipped as China's
exchanges stepped in to cool speculative buying in commodities
that has bloated trading volumes, lifted prices to multi-month
highs and raised concerns of a dangerous bubble.
The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian exchange
was down 3.9 percent at 460.50 yuan ($71) a tonne by
0249 GMT after hitting 502 yuan on Monday, its strongest since
August 2014.
"The speculation-driven futures rallies are not sustainable
and consolidation may have some spill-over effects on the spot
market," Argonaut Securities Helen Lau said in a note.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.8 percent to $65 a tonne on Monday,
according to The Steel Index.
Last week's rally in steel lifted the spot benchmark to its
highest since January 2015 at $68.70 a tonne, but it has since
recoiled along with Chinese steel prices.
Fitch Ratings said on Monday that the rapid increase in
Chinese steel prices is not sustainable as it is largely due to
a seasonal pick-up in construction and elevated speculation in
the steel futures market.
The most-active rebar, a construction steel product, on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1 percent to 2,627 yuan
a tonne.
The contract reached a 19-month high of 2,787 yuan on April
21 when its turnover was worth nearly 50 percent more than the
total value traded on the Shanghai stock exchange.
($1 = 6.4929 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)