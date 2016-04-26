* Dalian iron ore falls by 6 pct downside limit
* Dalian exchange lifts transaction cost on iron ore
* Hebei to ban reopening of shut mills
* Shanghai rebar pulls back further from 19-month top
(Adds China's Hebei province bans mill restarts, updates
prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, April 26 Iron ore futures in China slid
6 percent on Tuesday to pull away from a 20-month high after
authorities moved to cool rapid gains and as the country's top
steelmaking province banned the restart of once-shut mills.
China's Hebei province will not allow the reopening of steel
mills that had been previously ordered to shut down, the
official Xinhua News Agency reported, as soaring steel prices
lure back producers.
The Dalian Commodity Exchange raised the transaction fees on
iron ore and polypropylene futures contracts to 0.018 percent
from 0.009 percent starting on Tuesday.
Shanghai rebar steel futures also slipped as China's
exchanges stepped in to cool speculative buying in commodities
that has bloated trading volumes, lifted prices to multi-month
highs and raised concerns of a dangerous bubble.
The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian exchange
closed down 6 percent at 450.50 yuan ($69.36) a tonne.
It touched 502 yuan on Monday, its strongest since August 2014.
"The speculation-driven futures rallies are not sustainable
and consolidation may have some spill-over effects on the spot
market," Argonaut Securities Helen Lau said in a note.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.8 percent to $65 a tonne on Monday,
according to The Steel Index.
Last week's rally in steel lifted the spot benchmark to its
highest since January 2015 at $68.70 a tonne, but it has since
recoiled along with Chinese steel prices.
Fitch Ratings said on Monday that the rapid increase in
Chinese steel prices is not sustainable as it is largely due to
a seasonal pick-up in construction and elevated speculation in
the steel futures market.
The most-active rebar, a construction steel product, on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 3.8 percent to end at
2,554 yuan a tonne.
The contract reached a 19-month high of 2,787 yuan on April
21 when its turnover was worth nearly 50 percent more than the
total value traded on the Shanghai stock exchange.
($1 = 6.4951 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Anupama Dwivedi)