* Shanghai rebar, Dalian iron ore drop more than 4 pct
* Coking coal futures tumble 6 pct, coke slips over 2 pct
* Activity at China factories shrink for 14th straight month
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, May 3 Steel and iron ore futures in
China fell more than 4 percent on Tuesday, again recoiling after
big gains in the prior session as Chinese steel producers boost
output and exchanges keep a closer eye on commodity markets
after recent wild swings.
China's securities regulator on Friday urged commodity
futures exchanges to curb excessive speculation following a
surge in prices that has sparked fears markets were heading for
a dangerous boom-and-bust cycle.
The most-traded rebar, a construction steel product, on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 4.3 percent at 2,456
yuan a tonne by the midday break, just off the session low of
2,454 yuan.
Rebar climbed more than 20 percent in April in its biggest
monthly gain ever, with volume on the most-active contract
hitting a record 1.4 billion tonnes, enough to build San
Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge more than 15,000 times over.
China's crude steel output hit a record high of 70.65
million tonnes in March and analysts and traders expect
production to have remained strong in April as a rally in steel
prices spurred mills to lift output. The April data will be
released later this month.
"Because production has returned ... some downward risk will
also drive price movement in the short term," said Kevin Bai,
analyst at CRU consultancy in Beijing.
"Therefore, I think prices will remain volatile in the next
month or so."
Also weighing on sentiment, a private survey on Tuesday
showed activity at China's factories shrank for the 14th
straight month in April as demand stagnated.
A separate Chinese government survey on Sunday showed
activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded for the second
month in a row in April but only marginally.
But Bai said rising real estate investment could continue to
support Chinese steel prices this month as a seasonal pickup in
construction demand is expected to persist.
The inventory of steel products held by Chinese traders,
including rebar, dropped 3 percent last week from the previous
week, said Bai, reflecting firm consumer demand.
Tuesday's losses in steel spread to raw materials iron ore
and coking coal. On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the
most-traded September iron ore was down 4.5 percent at
435.50 yuan a tonne.
Dalian coking coal slid 5.9 percent to as low as
715 yuan a tonne before slightly trimming losses to stand at 717
yuan by midday. Coke slipped 2.3 percent to 1,065.50
yuan a tonne.
Rebar and all the three steelmaking commodities rebounded
sharply on Friday to end April with big gains as robust
construction demand spurred buying.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)