* Metals and agriculture products fall
* Supply glut and possible U.S. rate hike dent sentiment
* Steel and iron ore futures fall more than 2 percent
(Updates close prices, adds BHP comment)
By Ruby Lian and David Stanway
SHANGHAI, May 19 Chinese iron ore and steel
futures stretched losses on Thursday, with selling also spilling
into other raw materials, amid caution over a supply glut for
some industrial metals and a possible U.S. rate hike.
Some traders are concerned that China's own monetary easing
cycle could be over, limiting the prospects for the world's No.
2 economy and raising concerns over demand for commodities.
Chinese iron ore futures tumbled more than 4 percent and
steel futures dropped by over 3 percent during the session, as
demand is also faltering seasonally. However, production by
steel mills is still picking up because of rising prices earlier
this year, worsening a supply glut that led to accusations China
is dumping low-price steel onto global markets.
"The fundamentals for industrial metals haven't improved,
and production for some metals including steel and aluminium is
rising without enough demand support, so we are bearish in the
medium term," said Wu Ren, research director of the investment
department with Nanhua Futures in Hangzhou.
"The expectation of the U.S. rate hike and weakening oil
prices also hit market confidence and drove down commodities."
BHP Billiton, the world's No.3 iron ore miner, said
more than 50 million tonnes of steel capacity had been restarted
in China since the start of the year.
The most-traded rebar futures contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange hit a session low of 2,024 yuan
($309.39) a tonne, ending the day down by 2.3 percent at 2,043
yuan.
Dalian iron ore futures dropped to a low of 363.5
yuan a tonne before closing 3.6 percent lower at 367 yuan a
tonne. Both steel and iron ore futures have fallen about 27
percent from their April high.
Coke also slide about 2 percent and coking coal
dropped half a percent by close.
The U.S. Federal Reserve indicated the U.S. economy could be
ready for another rate increase next month, according to the
minutes from the central bank's April policy meeting.
While Chinese commodity futures are typically priced in
yuan, they trade in line with other commodity markets priced in
U.S. dollars. Dollar-denominated commodity futures tend to fall
when the greenback gains since it makes purchasing them more
expensive for buyers paying with other currencies.
The slide has spread to other assets, with nickel
and zinc down over 1 percent. Some agriculture products
futures also fell, with soymeal and egg
futures declining over 1 percent and beanoil down 2.4
percent.
($1 = 6.5418 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger and Ed Davies)