* Slower construction activity as China braces for rainy
weather
* Coking coal, coke down around 6 pct intraday
* China not encouraging big steel exports - industry group
(Updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, May 24 Iron ore and steel futures in
China fell to 12-week lows on Tuesday as sputtering steel demand
has trapped traders that restocked heavily during last month's
price rally with unwanted products.
The two commodity futures have lost 30 percent from their
peaks in April when bets fuelled by faith in the world's No. 2
economy lifted volumes and prices and prompted China's commodity
exchanges to impose trading curbs. Steel-making raw materials,
coking coal and coke, tumbled about 6 percent at one point on
Tuesday.
Chinese data for April from trade to retail sales released
earlier this month has underlined weak demand overseas and at
home and cooled hopes of an economic recovery.
With a seasonal pickup in steel demand over, construction
activity in China will slow as parts of the country, mainly in
the south, brace for rainy weather, traders said.
"Most of the demand in the physical market last month was
due to traders restocking. But now they have been trapped with
high supplies and are finding it difficult to resell their
cargo," said a Shanghai-based trader.
Chinese traders held 9.55 million tonnes of steel products
as of May 20, up for a third week in a row, according to data
tracked by consultants CRU.
Rebar, or reinforcing steel used in construction, closed
down 1.3 percent at 1,958 yuan ($299) a tonne on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange. It fell to 1,917 yuan earlier, its
weakest since March 4.
"Some traders may cut losses by selling cheap," said the
Shanghai trader, estimating that some traders who bought steel
cargoes in recent weeks maybe losing at least 200 yuan a tonne
at current prices.
As domestic demand weakens again, the option for Chinese
steel producers to sell more overseas could be limited by
growing trade tensions with offshore markets.
China's steel industry group said on Tuesday that Beijing is
not encouraging large exports and has taken measures to control
shipments.
The China Iron and Steel Association said the industry is
also willing to solve trade disputes through cooperation but is
opposed to trade protectionism.
Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed
2.4 percent lower at 350.50 yuan a tonne, after touching 344.50
yuan, its lowest since March 2.
Dalian coking coal finished down 4.8 percent at 660
yuan a tonne and coke fell 5.6 percent to 829.50 yuan a
tonne.
($1 = 6.5538 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)